A 31-year-old military veteran killed eight children during a morning rampage across Louisiana. Authorities identified the suspect as Shamar Elkins, who shared a photograph of an outing with his eldest daughter mere hours before the fatal events of 19 April.

The suspect unleashed a morning rampage across multiple addresses in Shreveport, where officers later discovered the deceased victims, ranging in age from 1 to 14. The suspect was subsequently shot and killed by law enforcement after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit into a neighbouring parish.

How Social Media Posts Revealed a Final Father-Daughter Date

The attacks commenced shortly after 6 a.m. Central Time. During a press conference, audible gasps filled the room as a police representative read out the victims' ages.

One day prior, Elkins posted an image on Facebook showing his eldest daughter eating a burger. The caption read, 'Lol!!!! Took my oldest on a lil 1 on 1 date had to catch her down bad ugh ugh,' accompanied by laughing emojis.

Two weeks earlier, the suspect uploaded a photograph featuring himself alongside seven children. He wrote, 'Happy Easter had a wonderful time at church for the first time with all my kids what a blessed day,' referencing a holiday service.

Why the Former Soldier Documented His Mental Health Struggles

Recent online post suggested the suspect experienced psychological distress. On 9 April, he published a message asking for divine intervention.

'Dear God, Today I ask You to help me guard my mind and my emotions,' the post stated. He added, 'When negativity arises, remind me to say, "It does not belong to me, in the name of Jesus," ' highlighting internal battles.

The post detailed his emotional turmoil. He wrote, 'When depression tries to settle in, when anger rises, when anxiety or panic comes, give me the awareness to recognize what is not from You and the strength to reject it immediately in the name of JESUS.'

How a Law Enforcement Pursuit Ended in Bossier City

Authorities learned an armed individual had carjacked a nearby vehicle following the initial discoveries. Shreveport Police located the transport and initiated a chase crossing into Bossier Parish.

Officers killed Elkins during the final confrontation. Because the incident involved multiple jurisdictions, the Louisiana State Police are managing the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The suspect previously served in the military, confirmed by a 2016 photograph shared by his wife, Shaneiqua Elkins. She wrote, 'Been waiting for yu [sic] 5 more days... And yu all mines. Damn bby I gt to fatten yu up,' while awaiting his return. His wife is reportedly receiving hospital treatment as authorities process the scene.

How Government Officials Are Reacting to the Unthinkable Carnage

Political leaders quickly responded to the mass casualty incident. Governor Jeff Landry expressed his sorrow online, noting he and his wife were heartbroken.

'We're praying for everyone affected. We're deeply grateful to the law enforcement officers and first responders working tirelessly on the scene,' Landry stated. House Speaker Mike Johnson also addressed the public.

'Heartbreaking tragedy in Shreveport this morning — 8 children were senselessly killed and multiple others were injured,' Johnson wrote on X. He confirmed his staff remained in contact with local authorities.

'We're holding the victims, their families and loved ones, and our Shreveport community close in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. And we are grateful to the Shreveport, Bossier, and Louisiana State Police for their swift response,' Johnson added.