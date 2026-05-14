Internet sleuths and true crime enthusiasts have sparked a massive online movement after linking a past TikTok video of alternative pop singer D4vd during his tour to a gruesome detail hidden within the unsealed autopsy report.

The musician, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on 16 April 2026 and is currently facing charges of first-degree murder, child sexual abuse, and human mutilation of 14-year-old victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose severely decomposed body was found on the singer's Tesla in an impound lot on 8 September 2025.

Now, the video of the singer wrapping a finger during a tour has led many to speculate that it belonged to the teenager whose fingers were reportedly mutilated and missing.

ME Reported Victim's Missing Fingers

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office unsealed the post-mortem findings of Hernandez last month, following Burke's arrest. In it, the public learned that Hernandez died from 'multiple penetrating injuries' caused by a sharp object. Evidence also pointed to post-mortem mutilation.

Among the parts that were mutilated were 'both arms above the elbows and both legs above the knees.' In addition, the 14-year-old's lower torso appeared to 'have been dismembered into several fragments.'

This will also be an interesting issue at trial. The autopsy report says there is a "presumptive positive" for methamphetamine and MDMA, but there was another screening, which says methamphetamine was inconclusive and MDMA was not detected. The report says Celeste may have had… pic.twitter.com/F4EDXnXnPg — TMZ (@TMZ) April 22, 2026

The examiner also noted that Hernadez's two fingers were missing: 'The left ring and pinky fingers appear to have been mutilated, and I did not locate them during my scene examination.' The body diagram inside the report shows that her right pointer finger with the 'Shhh' tattoo was intact.

Later, the sleuths made a harrowing discovery: the teenager's allegedly missing left ring finger was the same finger that had appeared to wear what looked like an engagement ring, along with a tattoo bearing the name 'David'.

Read more D4vd Allegedly Killed Celeste Rivas Hernandez A Year Ago: ME Reports Missing Fingers – One with 'David' Tattoo D4vd Allegedly Killed Celeste Rivas Hernandez A Year Ago: ME Reports Missing Fingers – One with 'David' Tattoo

Theory about this suggests that Burke removed the fingers to ensure that any physical link between himself and the victim was severed before the body was hidden. As of now, police have not officially confirmed the speculation.

Sleuths Link Video to Missing Fingers

Following this discovery, internet sleuths began cross-referencing the estimated timeline of the April 2025 homicide with Burke's promotional tours and digital activities.

Among the videos that they found was a clip of the Romantic Homicide singer wrapping up a finger. The video has immediately captured the attention of many and alleges that it could be Hernandez's missing finger and that the singer took it as a 'trophy.' Saying that the timing of the video and the teenager's death matched.

However, many have disputed the idea, clarifying that the finger does not belong to the teenager and it was a merchandise from the anime 'Jujutsu Kaisen.' In the video, the singer said, 'Wrapping up the one and only original Sukuna's finger from Jujutsu Kaisen.' They also cited that the 'finger' Bruke is wrapping up is too big to be Hernandez's.

D4vd's Alleged Motive

Amidst all of these speculations is the fact that Burke is now in court awaiting trial. During the arraignment, prosecutors pointed to a calculated effort by the 21-year-old artist to safeguard his rising music career. Court documents indicate that Burke met the victim when she was 11 years old and began an abusive relationship when she turned 13.

Furthermore, retrieved text messages reveal that Hernandez threatened to expose the unlawful relationship, and she was subsequently killed on or before 23 April 2025. According to Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman, Hernandez allegedly went to Burke's home in the Hollywood Hills on that day and was 'never heard from again.' State prosecutors added that the evidence demonstrates Burke chose to silence the victim to prevent career ruin.

Burke entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment, whilst his defense attorney, Blair Berk, told the court that the team believes the actual evidence will ultimately vindicate the singer. Burke remains held without bail as the court reviews the vast digital evidence ahead of his trial.