D4vd appeared briefly in a Los Angeles court this week as prosecutors advanced allegations tied to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose disappearance in 2025 and later discovery inside a vehicle registered to him broke out.

The case now sits at the preliminary hearing stage, with the artist, real name David Anthony Burke, facing charges including first-degree murder and continuous sexual abuse, all of which he denies.

Prosecutors say the filings set out a timeline they argue connects online communications, movements, and a series of online purchases they claim were made in the months surrounding the teenager's disappearance.

D4vd Case And Timeline Of Celeste Rivas' Murder

Celeste Rivas Hernandez was reported missing by her family after leaving home in Riverside County in April 2025. Authorities later determined she had travelled by ride-share to a property linked to D4vd. Months passed without public updates until September 2025, when remains were discovered in an impounded Tesla registered in his name.

According to court records obtained by Deadline, forensic identification confirmed the remains belonged to the missing teenager. That discovery significantly escalated the investigation, bringing in both the Los Angeles police and the county medical examiner's office as part of a joint inquiry.

Read more D4vd Accused of Storing 'Significant' Child Pornography on Phone as Prosecutors Detail Evidence in 14-Year-Old's Murder Trial D4vd Accused of Storing 'Significant' Child Pornography on Phone as Prosecutors Detail Evidence in 14-Year-Old's Murder Trial

Prosecutors allege the events that followed the disappearance form part of a pattern of conduct, pointing in particular to what they describe as a digital footprint and a series of online orders placed after the crime. These include items such as tools and household supplies ordered via online retailers, which investigators say form part of their evidentiary timeline.

Not only did D4vd order a shovel from Home Depot, but he also made purchases linked to dismembering the teenager's body.

'On May 1, 2025, defendant ordered, and subsequently Amazon delivered, two chainsaws to his home. On May 5, 2025, the defendant ordered, and Amazon subsequently delivered, a body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags, and a blue inflatable pool to his home. He made these purchases under the fake name Victoria Mendez.'

D4vd's Defence Team Wants To Challenge Prosecution

D4vd's legal representatives have maintained that the singer intends to contest all charges. They argue the case is built on a chain of assumptions rather than direct evidence of criminal intent.

They have also raised concerns about how pre-trial filings are being interpreted in the public sphere, warning against drawing conclusions before a jury has heard the evidence in full.

The prosecution, meanwhile, continues to rely on what it describes as corroborated evidence gathered across multiple agencies, including digital records and forensic analysis linked to the recovery of the remains.

Court Sets Next Stage In Proceedings

The judge has scheduled a further hearing for May, at which both sides will begin presenting more structured arguments on which evidence should be admitted at trial.

At this stage, no findings of guilt have been made. The case remains in its early procedural phase, with the court still determining how the evidence will be tested in a full trial setting.

D4vd remains in custody without bail while legal teams prepare for the next hearing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in Los Angeles.

If D4vd were convicted of first-degree murder in California, the potential sentence would be very severe. In some cases, it can mean life in prison without the possibility of parole. California also allows the death penalty for certain first-degree murder cases, although it is rarely applied and is currently under a moratorium in the state.

On top of that, a conviction for continuous sexual abuse of a minor carries a lengthy prison term, often decades, and can also result in mandatory sex offender registration for life. Any final sentence would depend on the jury's findings, aggravating factors, and the judge's ruling.