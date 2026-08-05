Newly released White House documents show the FBI launched a secret counterintelligence investigation in Washington during May 2017 to determine whether President Donald Trump was 'wittingly or unwittingly' operating as a Russian asset.

The bombshell memoranda, made public following federal declassification reviews, reveal that the inquiry was triggered immediately after the controversial dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.

Operating as a highly sensitive subcomponent of the broader Crossfire Hurricane initiative, the operation—codenamed Oxferd Comma—sent shockwaves through the American political establishment.

The operation emerged directly from the ashes of Crossfire Hurricane, which was the bureau's broader investigation into whether the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin.

While federal officials noted that the allegations lacked supporting evidence and were ultimately closed without charges, the newly unsealed paperwork exposes the profound institutional friction and high-stakes paranoia that consumed the highest echelons of law enforcement during the early months of the administration.

The Trump administration initially claimed Comey was sacked over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email server investigation. However, it later surfaced that the President actually fired the director because Comey refused to publicly clear Trump's name in the ongoing 'Crossfire Hurricane' probe.

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FBI Probe Explored Trump as Russian Agent

The formal memorandum that opened 'Oxferd Comma', dated 16 May 2017, was approved by former FBI General Counsel James A. Baker and Bill Priestap, the assistant director of the counterintelligence division.

The scope of their mission was staggering. According to the memos, the goal was to determine if President Trump was directed by, controlled by, or coordinating activities with the Russian Federation.

Investigators sought to establish whether these alleged actions constituted a national security threat or a violation of federal criminal statutes. Furthermore, the memo detailed that the investigation would seek to uncover whether the president and other unnamed figures conspired to obstruct any associated FBI investigations. It is wild to consider how a single staffing dispute escalated into a constitutional crisis, yet the paperwork lays bare the deep institutional paranoia of the era.

Trump Firing James Comey Sparked Obstruction Fears

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump was not actually under personal investigation for collusion with Russia. The narrative only shifted when his abrupt dismissal of Comey raised immediate and glaring questions about potential obstruction of justice. This singular event ultimately sparked a massive investigation led by former FBI director Robert Mueller, who was appointed as special counsel to navigate the political storm.

The sheer scale of the ensuing legal drama was mad, dominating political headlines for years before quietly concluding. Official records confirm that the 'Oxferd Comma' investigation was formally closed on April 9, 2019, ending with no charges brought against Trump. The overarching Mueller investigation similarly found no hard evidence that the president or any of his aides coordinated with Russia during the election cycle.

Russian Agent Memos Reveal Deep Institutional Distrust

Despite clearing the president of direct coordination, the special counsel did note that the Trump campaign had some contact with individuals tied to the Kremlin. Naturally, Trump has frequently raged against both 'Crossfire Hurricane' and the Mueller probe in the years since.

He routinely characterises the entire saga as a partisan witch hunt engineered to undermine his administration.

The President has repeatedly used these investigations to argue that the federal government was weaponised against him. He clearly believes he was unfairly targeted, regularly referring to Comey as a dirty cop. The latest document dump provides a stark reminder of the unprecedented suspicion aimed at the highest office in the land.

As historians and legal analysts pore over the declassified pages, the 'Oxferd Comma' release serves as a stark reminder of the deep institutional fractures defining modern American governance.