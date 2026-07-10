State funeral ceremonies for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei concluded in Mashhad on Thursday after President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi faced separate confrontations with hardline mourners during events earlier in the week.

President Pezeshkian was heckled by crowds chanting 'Death to the appeaser!' as critics accused him of being 'too soft' towards the United States by remaining open to diplomacy following recent military strikes. Separate reports said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was also confronted by hardliners who opposed negotiations with Washington.

The week-long funeral, which travelled through several cities in Iran and Iraq before ending at the Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad, was intended to honour Khamenei following his death. Instead, the ceremonies also became a platform for competing political messages, with hardline supporters demanding retaliation against the United States while government officials continued to leave open the possibility of diplomacy.

Hardline Mourners Confront Senior Iranian Officials

During one of the funeral processions, President Pezeshkian was surrounded by hardline mourners shouting 'Death to the appeaser!' Security officers moved in to push back the crowd after the president stumbled during the commotion before escorting him away.

The New York Times reported that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was confronted during separate funeral events after hardliners accused him of taking too conciliatory an approach towards negotiations with the United States. Reports said he was forced to leave the area under security after objects, including stones, were thrown in his direction.

The confrontations drew criticism from government supporters, including the president's son and adviser, Yousef Pezeshkian, who said directing anger towards senior officials risked undermining national unity at a time of heightened tensions.

Revenge Slogans Dominate Funeral Processions

The same divisions were reflected throughout the funeral processions, where many mourners called for retaliation against the United States and expressed little support for renewed diplomatic engagement.

Photographs and videos from Tehran and Mashhad showed large English-language banners reading 'We will kill Trump', while other placards displayed crosshairs over images of American and Israeli figures. Red flags, traditionally associated with blood vengeance in Shia Islam, were also carried during the ceremonies.

Participants chanted anti-American slogans and rejected the prospect of renewed negotiations with Washington, echoing the criticism directed at President Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Araghchi by hardline factions.

Burial Ends Week of Ceremonies Amid Political Tensions

The funeral procession travelled through Tehran, Qom, Najaf and Karbala before concluding with Thursday's burial at the Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad, where Khamenei was laid to rest alongside members of his family who were killed in the same strike. The route reflected the religious significance of the ceremonies across both Iran and Iraq's Shia communities.

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While Iranian state media portrayed the funeral as a demonstration of national unity, the public confrontations involving senior ministers highlighted differing views within parts of Iran's political establishment over whether the country should pursue diplomacy or military retaliation following the recent conflict.

Although the funeral concluded without further reported disruption, the incidents illustrated the challenge facing Iran's leadership as it balances pressure from hardliners demanding a tougher response with officials who continue to leave open the possibility of diplomatic engagement.