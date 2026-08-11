United States President Donald Trump was secretly shuttled out of Turkey last month in an elaborate decoy operation involving an airport catering truck, following intelligence warnings of an Iranian assassination threat against the presidential aircraft.

The White House ruse left travelling journalists and some White House staff members aboard a decoy Air Force One jumbo jet under the impression that they were flying alongside the commander-in-chief, an operation highlighted when Trump subsequently told the travelling press pack that 'if I go, you go.'

The disclosure of the covert switch has provoked criticism on Capitol Hill. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal called for a formal congressional investigation, describing the security operation as 'unprecedented', 'surreal', and 'downright scary'.

How the Catering Truck Decoy Operation Unfolded in Ankara

According to The Washington Post, the security operation took place as world leaders concluded their annual defence discussions in Ankara.

Trump had originally travelled to the summit aboard a newly retrofitted red, white, and navy blue luxury jet gifted by Qatar, but announced prior to departure that he would travel part of the way home on an older-model baby blue Air Force One aircraft instead.

At the time, the official explanation offered by the administration was that the Qatari aircraft had been dispatched ahead of schedule to give American military personnel stationed in eastern England an opportunity to view it.

Television cameras captured footage of Trump boarding the legacy Boeing jumbo jet in full view of the public before its scheduled flight to Royal Air Force Mildenhall in Suffolk.

Away from the cameras, an elaborate deception was executed within minutes. Trump and several aides stepped out through a cabin service door on the opposite side of the aircraft directly into a hydraulically elevated airport catering truck.

The utility vehicle, typically employed to load passenger meals and cabin supplies, served as an enclosed passage to quietly transport Trump across the tarmac onto a smaller Air Force C-32A military transport aircraft.

Members of the travelling press corps aboard the primary jet were instructed by flight crew to lower their window shades prior to takeoff, keeping the second aircraft's departure concealed. The Secret Service declined to comment, whilst the Air Force referred inquiries to the White House.

'As the President has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats,' White House communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

🚨🇺🇸🇮🇷 NEW REPORT: Trump was moved off Air Force One inside an airport CATERING TRUCK in Turkey after intelligence flagged an Iranian threat to kill him...



-The Washington Post reports a credible Iranian assassination threat triggered what a U.S. official called a "deception… pic.twitter.com/pRnGvaw2vT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 10, 2026

Regional Tensions and the Catering Truck Decoy Fallout

The security scare coincided with heightened military confrontations in the Middle East. Whilst Trump attended the gathering in Turkey, the United States military carried out extensive retaliatory strikes inside Iran in response to attacks on commercial merchant vessels in regional waterways.

Reports revealed that intelligence agencies had raised urgent concerns regarding potential attacks on Trump or his aircraft, triggering additional security precautions and the decision not to use the Qatari-gifted plane for the initial leg.

Questions had emerged regarding the overall security of the Qatari-provided aircraft, though Cheung maintained that the aircraft is a state-of-the-art jet fitted with high-level security protocols that ensure the safety of the president and his staff. Trump noted after the journey that the aircraft would nevertheless undergo further technical upgrades.

Upon landing at RAF Mildenhall, news photographers documented Trump disembarking from the legacy Air Force One, indicating he was discreetly shuttled back aboard the primary aircraft before the press disembarked. Trump subsequently boarded the Qatari-gifted aircraft for the final leg of the journey back to Joint Base Andrews outside Washington.

Paul Eckloff, a former Secret Service special agent, observed that whilst the tactic was unusual, it likely reflected actionable intelligence or an abundance of caution amid volatile regional conflicts.

When questioned directly by reporters during the final flight to Washington about potential Iranian threats against Air Force One, Trump downplayed the danger, noting that he is always top of the target list before reminding the press cabin that if he goes down, they go with him.