What began as a satirical online joke has become the largest youth uprising India's government has faced in over a decade. Tens of thousands of protesters, many still in their teens and twenties, have spent the past month camped at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The movement, which calls itself the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was triggered by a leaked exam paper that upended the futures of millions of students. What started as internet mockery of the ruling party has since drawn in opposition politicians, gone viral across social media and turned violent on Delhi's streets.

How a leaked exam created a political crisis

The anger traces back to May, when the National Testing Agency cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), India's medical college entrance exam, after allegations that question papers had leaked and were circulating before the test date. The cancellation affected more than 2.2 million students, forcing a re-sit that was eventually held on 21 June under armed guard and biometric checks.

At least 11 students died by suicide in the weeks between the cancellation and the re-test, according to local media reports and student organisations, a toll that hardened public anger toward the education ministry.

The movement's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, had originally posted a satirical idea online naming a parody party after India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. 'Within two hours we got some 5,000 sign-ups on the Google form,' Dipke said, describing how the joke evolved into 'an official website and a manifesto' within days. More than 30,000 people joined within 24 hours of launch, and the party's Instagram following has since passed 23 million, outstripping the BJP's own account.

🚨🇮🇳 India’s student protests are getting BIGGER and LOUDER!



The “Cockroach Janta Party” movement is now one of the biggest challenges Modi has faced since winning re-election.



Students are refusing to leave the streets, opposition leaders are backing them, and the anger over… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 22, 2026

Police, teargas and 180 injured: how Delhi's protests escalated

Monday's demonstration began peacefully, with protesters sharing snacks and fanning each other in Delhi's humidity. Delhi police, which answer to the central government, refused permission for demonstrators to march on parliament and kettled the crowd, shutting down internet access and erecting barricades before deploying batons and teargas.

Delhi police said nearly 180 people were injured in the clashes, including 118 security personnel and 60 protesters. At least one protester remained on a ventilator in intensive care as of Tuesday.

Resignation, compensation and release: the movement's demands

CJP's core demand remains Pradhan's resignation, alongside compensation for the families of students who died by suicide and the release of hunger-striking activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was hospitalised last week. Health minister JP Nadda met CJP representatives on Monday and said the government would consider the movement's demands.

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Pradhan has rejected the allegations and pledged exam reforms, while Modi has vowed to punish those responsible for the leak, though neither has addressed calls for resignation directly. CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh said the group was 'very aware' of how the government had previously used terrorism charges and tax raids against dissenting voices, adding: 'No matter what barbaric treatment they give us, we will not be silenced.' There is no indication the government has taken such action against the Cockroach Janta Party.

Political analysts say the movement represents a broader generational rupture, with India's youth increasingly willing to organise outside traditional party structures. Dipke confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday that protests would continue, though he did not outline the movement's next steps.

The Cockroach movement has become more than an education dispute. With over 600 million Indians under 30, the protests reflect deeper frustration among a generation facing high youth unemployment and limited faith in existing political parties. How Modi's government responds, whether through concessions or further crackdowns, could shape its relationship with India's youngest and largest voting bloc heading into future elections.