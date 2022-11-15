Does your business have a fleet of vehicles? Are you interested in keeping your company's emissions and carbon footprint to a minimum? If so, fleet management software can help your business become a better environmental steward. It pays to consider the possibilities.

According to Allied Market Research, the global fleet management space was worth $19.47 billion in 2020 and is projected to climb to $52.5 billion by 2030. It adds that the expected compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2030 is 10.6%.

While getting fleet management software for your businesses will come at an expense, the benefits can make it a worthwhile investment. For one thing, fleet management software is about being a better corporate citizen from an environmental standpoint. It can give you real-time data to help your company achieve better operational efficiency and much more.

Continue reading to find out how your business can use fleet management software to be a better environmental steward.

Slash Fuel Consumption

If you're interested in becoming a better corporate environmental steward, you must find ways to keep tabs on how much fuel your fleet of vehicles uses. It would help if you found fleet management software that tracks fuel use and driver behavior to get the best fuel economy possible. Using fleet management software, you can figure out where improvements are necessary.

For instance, you'll know if drivers are idling excessively and will be able to instruct them accordingly. Idling can consume up to two liters of fuel an hour. So, it's essential to ensure your drivers aren't leaving the engines operating when stationary and parked.

Another source notes that idling for north of 10 seconds consumes more gas or diesel and produces more emissions that add to climate change and smog than stopping and restarting the engine.

You can imagine how much money idling can cost your company over time. But the wasteful use of fuel can also jeopardize your business' goal of becoming a good corporate environmental steward. Fleet management software can help your business to reach its objectives.

Optimize Operations

Leveraging the features of fleet management software, you'll be able to do more with less. The comprehensive overview you'll get will enable you to figure out what you need. You might find, for instance, that you have more vehicles in your fleet than you need.

Without fleet management software, you might have too many vehicles. But once you see your fleet in real-time on a screen, optimize route selection, and make better dispatch decisions, you'll find ways to do more with less. And if you can operate with fewer vehicles in your fleet, you'll save money, reduce fuel consumption, and lower your carbon footprint.

Achieve Emission Requirements

Are there specific emissions requirements you must abide by in your jurisdiction? If so, fleet management software can help your business to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. You can monitor performance, remotely keep tabs on performance, calculate projected CO2 emissions from vehicle activity, and find and lessen unnecessary idling. It'll be easier to remain in compliance when you have a tool that gives you the necessary visibility to make decisions.

Being a good environmental corporate citizen is necessary in today's environment where climate change is a hot-button issue. There are many ways you can be more environmentally friendly. One of them is focusing on your fleet of vehicles and learning how to operate them more efficiently. Running a more efficient fleet of cars will benefit the environment and save your company money.

Check out your many options in the fleet management software space and find an application that meets your company's needs.