Hudson Williams has been hit by a fresh wave of scrutiny this week after resurfaced photos appeared to show the 'Heated Rivalry' star at Canadian parties with a swastika drawn on his face, prompting claims of a smear campaign and counter-claims that the images reveal a troubling pattern. The pictures, shared widely on X and other platforms in recent days, date back to when Williams was reportedly 17 and 18 years old.

Read more A Nazi Symbol for Laughs? The Toxic Teen Culture Exploded by Hudson Williams' Disastrous Resurfaced Photo A Nazi Symbol for Laughs? The Toxic Teen Culture Exploded by Hudson Williams' Disastrous Resurfaced Photo

Williams emerged online, apparently taken at an annual 'campout' with friends in Canada. In those photos, the actor is seen in a blue polo shirt with names scrawled across his clothes and face in black Sharpie. Among the doodles are 'Taylor', 'Emily', 'Kim' and 'Mia' alongside an unmistakable swastika on his cheek and an upside-down cross on his forehead. Other teenagers in the group have similarly provocative markings, including a Hitler-style moustache and the word 'AIDS' written across a bare torso.

Williams has not publicly commented on the controversy. However, unnamed friends speaking on his behalf have tried to put distance between the actor and the symbols now being picked apart frame by frame on social media. They insist he 'deeply regrets' the incident and understands the hurt caused by the images, but stress that he does not 'condone or support the offensive markings'.

According to those friends, who spoke anonymously, 'The markings do not and have never reflected Hudson's beliefs, values, or character.' They argue that the photos show immature teenagers pushing boundaries at a private gathering rather than an endorsement of far-right ideology. At the time of the first campout images, Williams is said to have been around 17 or 18.

Sources close to Hudson Williams tell TMZ that the actor was unaware of the swastika symbol drawn on his face in resurfaced High School photo:



“We’re told Hudson had no idea what was being drawn on his face at the time ... and the offensive symbol was the result of other… pic.twitter.com/B4eQBqwH9E — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 7, 2026

Swastika Images of Hudson Williams Fuel Online Backlash

The first batch of photos of Williams began circulating on X over the weekend, shared by users who appeared to be trawling through old posts and private archives. One widely shared tweet showed the young actor laughing with friends, his face covered in ink, captioned with the pointed line: 'They are having qwhite a lot of fun,' followed by an eye-roll emoji. The image quickly snowballed beyond fan circles and into wider entertainment gossip accounts.

In those shots, the offensive imagery is not limited to Williams. A male friend appears with a darkened moustache suggestive of Adolf Hitler, while another poses with 'AIDS' written across his stomach. The group seem relaxed and joking, beers visible in some frames, giving the impression of a messy teenage party where a Sharpie went too far and nobody thought beyond the joke in the moment.

Even among those inclined to defend him, the swastika on Williams' face is difficult to ignore. Some of the actor's supporters have argued online that the symbol was part of a wider, badly judged attempt at 'edgy' humour among a small circle of friends. Others have questioned why no one at the time appeared to object, especially in an era when social media backlash was already a well-known risk.

There is, at least in the first round of images, no suggestion of overt political messaging or Nazi slogans beyond the doodles themselves. But many viewers argue that intent is irrelevant when the result is a young, now-famous actor wearing a swastika at a party and smiling for the camera.

Second Photo of Hudson Williams Sparks Questions Over 'Pattern'

The controversy deepened when critics of Williams unearthed what they say is a second, later photo showing similar imagery. When some fans pointed out that he was only 17 in the original campout pictures, those critics responded with another image, apparently taken about a year afterwards, that they claim again shows a swastika on his face.

Williams stands on the far right of a group shot, surrounded by friends. The image itself looks relatively tame compared with the graffiti-heavy campout pictures, and, at a glance, nothing leaps out as obviously offensive. It is the small marking near his face that has become the focus of argument. Some users on X insist it is another swastika. Others argue just as firmly that it is an upside-down cross, or something else entirely.

Why does he have a swastika on his forehead https://t.co/OXDue54Hd1 pic.twitter.com/pwGqi2IHC7 — ☔️ (@unsexuaIIy) June 7, 2026

Nothing about that second image has been independently verified, including the precise date it was taken or what the symbol was intended to be. Without a clear, high-resolution version and without comment from anyone present, the debate risks becoming an exercise in projection as much as evidence. For now, nothing is confirmed, so the claims about this later photo should be taken with a grain of salt.

Despite these uncertainties, fans of Williams see the timing and tone of the posts as suspicious. They describe the leak of multiple images in quick succession as a coordinated attempt to damage the reputation of a rising Canadian actor just as 'Heated Rivalry' continues to gain traction. On fan forums and in quote-tweets, supporters talk openly about a 'smear campaign,' arguing that old, context-free photos of a teenager's poor judgement are being weaponised against the adult he has become.

Others are far less sympathetic. To them, the resurfaced pictures of Williams are not a one-off lapse but a sign of deeper insensitivity that was never properly confronted. The fact that he has yet to speak publicly leaves a vacuum that online voices, on both sides, are only too happy to fill.