Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to controversy, but insiders say even she was caught off guard by the fury sparked by her latest business move. The Oscar winner has come under intense criticism after appearing in an advertisement for 51 Park, a luxury property development in Herzliya, Israel.

What began as a promotional campaign quickly turned into a social media firestorm, with critics accusing Paltrow of insensitivity and some even calling for her cancellation. The backlash has been especially fierce because it comes amid heightened global scrutiny over the Israel-Gaza conflict, turning a celebrity endorsement into a wider political flashpoint.

Why Gwyneth Paltrow Was Reportedly Blindsided by the Israel Ad Backlash

According to an insider who spoke with Page Six, Paltrow did not anticipate the scale of the reaction. 'With Goop, Gwyneth has showed that she is always willing to take on criticism and work from it,' a friend told the outlet of Paltrow's lifestyle brand. 'She's used to taking crap, but she did not expect the fallout from this ad at all.'

The source suggested that while Paltrow has weathered years of criticism over her wellness brand and public persona, this controversy struck differently because of its political weight.

Hen Mazzig, Israeli author and Senior Fellow at The Tel Aviv Institute, argued the reaction reflects a broader climate in Hollywood.

'Gwyneth is an example to every producer and actor that you cannot engage with Israel without backlash,' Mazzig told Page Six. 'If you're working in Hollywood today, it's a smart career move not to say anything.'

The controversy has renewed debate over whether celebrities can remain commercially involved in politically sensitive regions without becoming targets of activism.

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting cancelled over her latest campaign.



The actress appears in a new advertisement for 21PARK, an Israeli luxury residential development in Herzliya, while Israel continues its assaults on Gaza and Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/biffR0qhdd — Muslim Girl (@muslimgirl) June 10, 2026

Why Critics Say Gwyneth Paltrow Crossed a Line With the 51 Park Campaign

Much of the outrage came from high-profile critics and social media users who viewed the advertisement as deeply inappropriate.

Activist Alana Hadid, sister of models Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, wrote on Instagram, 'This is not even tone deaf it's actually complicit af.'

Livia Firth, the former wife of Colin Firth, said she cancelled a planned visit by Paltrow to Quintosapore, the regenerative farm she runs in Umbria, because 'what she did is completely unacceptable.'

Read more Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Marriage in Trouble? Duke Reportedly Tired of His Wife's 'Tone-Deaf' Approach Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Marriage in Trouble? Duke Reportedly Tired of His Wife's 'Tone-Deaf' Approach

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards founder also alleged that 'complicit' Paltrow supported the alleged 'genocide' of the Palestinian people by collaborating with Israeli real estate group Aviv Melisron.

'Making an ad for a luxury condo is as disgusting as it can be for someone [with] privilege,' Firth said, adding that Paltrow needed to be 'canceled.'

Online criticism quickly escalated. Some users coined the term 'gwynocide,' while others posted scathing reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

'Total moral degradation. While children in Gaza face genocide, starvation, and daily massacres, Gwyneth Paltrow is busy promoting luxury apartments in Israel. No conscience, no ethics just pure complicity with an occupying regime. Absolutely repulsive,' one wrote.

Another called Paltrow a 'disgusting woman' who would do anything for 'a bit of extra cash.' A different user, who claimed to be a fan, said she felt like 'throwing up' after supporting all of Paltrow's movie projects.

'She sold her soul to the devil by promoting a residential development in Israel being developed on a stolen Palestinian land,' the netizen wrote.

Despite critics' claims that Paltrow is promoting stolen land, historical records show Herzliya was legally bought from Arab landowners in the 1920s and founded as an agricultural community in November 1924.

They already in her comments calling her gwynocide https://t.co/X27ctFEfoO — K (@knicksrevenge) June 10, 2026

Why This Is Not Gwyneth Paltrow's First Major Public Backlash

The Israel ad is not the first time Paltrow has faced severe public criticism.

She recently drew backlash after stating she is not a Democrat, though she also clarified she is not a Republican. Her remarks triggered anger online, especially after critics interpreted her comment that she 'doesn't feel anything right now' as emotional detachment from major world issues.

Many accused the actress of indifference rooted in privilege.

'"Doesn't feel anything right now'' lmfaoo this rich conservative,' wrote one user who did not accept Paltrow's denial about being a Republican.

'She's an extremely privileged white woman who's a nepo baby, like... Of course she doesn't give a f*** about what's going on in the world – because it doesn't affect her,' wrote another commenter.

The latest controversy suggests scrutiny around Paltrow now extends beyond wellness and celebrity culture into politics and global conflict. Paltrow has not addressed the recent backlash about the ad.