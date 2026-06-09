Hudson Williams is facing a backlash online after old high school photos of the Heated Rivalry actor, showing a swastika and the word 'AIDS' scrawled on his clothes and skin, resurfaced this week in Canada.

The leaked photos, widely circulated on Twitter and other platforms, show a younger Williams in a blue polo shirt, covered in marker. Much of the writing appears to be names and doodles, but users quickly highlighted a crude swastika, an upside‑down cross and the word 'AIDS' written on Williams and his friends.

The imagery has collided directly with the way many viewers understand Heated Rivalry, as a show made by and for queer audiences, and with the weight that symbols like the swastika carry.

Williams' sudden celebrity is recent. A year ago, he was a little‑known performer juggling minor roles with a full‑time job. That changed when Heated Rivalry, a gay romance series that built a passionate fandom around its leads, took off and pushed both Williams and his co‑star Connor Storrie into the thick of internet fame.

Since then, his public image has been shaped as much by social media commentary as by the show itself. Now, the discussion has veered sharply from charisma and on‑screen chemistry to accusations of deeply insensitive behaviour as a teenager.

the neck apparently says “aids” too pic.twitter.com/ZyPXPDxfkJ — 🦭 (@franswaarnaud) June 7, 2026

Reaction online has been predictably sharp, though not entirely monolithic. One user asked, 'Why is Hudson Williams, as a straight man, having AIDS written on himself as a form of joke?' Another pointed to the wider set of markings, writing, 'A swastika (Nazi), an upside-down cross (blasphemy/intolerance), AIDS written on the body (ableist)... I had no idea that Hudson had stooped to this... what sadness.'

it’s real y’all can keep calling it ai or an edit but just know you’re embarrassing yourself for a man who would never do the same for you https://t.co/yE6sQKwJvV pic.twitter.com/WDq97mq41e — reformed witch (@txnplanet) June 7, 2026

Others have tried to square the images with their idea of the actor, with one person arguing they did not believe he was racist but describing him instead as 'a wasian boy who grew up in the whitest part of Canada and was a dumb teenager (like everybody else).'

So far, Williams himself has not issued a direct public statement. In the vacuum, friends have stepped in to offer their account of what happened and how the actor feels about it now.

Friends Say Hudson Williams 'Deeply Regrets' High School Photos

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According to friends who spoke to TMZ, the controversial photos were taken during an annual 'campout' tradition popular with local Canadian teens.

The event, they said, involved a night of underage drinking, where party‑goers would draw on one another with Sharpies, covering clothing and bare skin with random phrases and symbols.

The friends claimed Williams did not realise in the moment exactly what had been written on him. The markings were allegedly added by others to get a rise out of the group. In their telling, it was the kind of hazy, late‑night egging‑on that teenagers tend to dismiss at the time as edgy humour.

Those same friends now insist that the description does not excuse what appears in the photos. Speaking to TMZ, they said Williams 'deeply' regrets his involvement and the offence caused.

'The markings do not and have never reflected Hudson's beliefs, values, or character,' they told the outlet, framing the incident as a case of 'drunk kids doing dumb things' that has come back to haunt him at the peak of his career.

They also said Williams understands why the images have caused anger and disappointment, particularly among those who see the use of an AIDS joke on a straight man's body as minimising a crisis that devastated the LGBTQ+ community.

According to TMZ's account, the actor does not 'condone or support the offensive markings' and is acutely aware of how the resurfaced photos clash with the audience that helped power his rise.

Hudson Williams Controversy Tests Newfound Fame

Hudson Williams' controversy lands in a cultural moment where teenage behaviour is routinely archived and later exhumed. Fans are not just consuming a performance on screen; they are routinely invited, and sometimes feel entitled, to scrutinise the person behind it.

What stands out in this case is the clash between the project that made Williams famous and the content of the photos now circulating. Heated Rivalry is a gay show with a devoted queer following.

Many viewers have invested emotionally in a narrative that treats queer relationships as something to be taken seriously, not as the punchline of a late‑night gag. To them, an AIDS 'joke' and a swastika are not adolescent scribbles; they are shorthand for histories of violence and stigma.

There is, inevitably, a split in how people believe a 2020s celebrity should answer for their past. Some argue that if Williams was old enough to be at a party drinking and tolerating symbols like that on his body, he should be old enough now to address it without hiding behind unnamed friends.

Others are more inclined to accept that a person can be an ignorant teenager and still grow into an adult with different values, so long as they clearly demonstrate that change.

At this stage, many of the most important details rest on unnamed 'sources' rather than Williams himself. The claim that he did not see or understand the markings on his body at the time is, for now, impossible for outsiders to verify.

There is no independent confirmation of how widely known the campout tradition was, who drew what, or whether anyone present challenged it in the moment. Until Williams issues a direct, on‑the‑record statement, all explanations should be treated with caution and, frankly, a pinch of scepticism.

What is beyond dispute is that the conversation has already moved well beyond a handful of old pictures. It has become a test of how an emerging star, whose career is now tethered to a queer fanbase, handles the first serious moral scandal of his public life.