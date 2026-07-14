The case of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her three children to death, has taken a dramatic turn after reports emerged that her husband, Patrick Clancy, is expected to testify for the defence at her upcoming murder trial.

Despite the allegations against his wife, Patrick has continued to support her while also pursuing legal action against her healthcare providers. The trial is due to begin on 20 July, with the defence expected to argue that Lindsay was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the alleged offences.

Husband to Testify for Defence in Lindsay Clancy Trial

According to a witness list filed during the final pre-trial hearing and obtained by People, Patrick Clancy has been called as a witness for the defence.

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His testimony is expected to form part of Lindsay Clancy's legal strategy as her lawyers seek to establish that she was legally insane when the children died. The decision has drawn attention because Patrick is both the father of the three victims and the person who discovered the aftermath of the incident.

While prosecutors and the defence do not dispute that the children died, Patrick's testimony is expected to focus on his wife's mental state rather than challenge the facts surrounding their deaths.

The trial is scheduled to begin on 20 July and is expected to attract significant public attention because of the unusual circumstances surrounding the case.

Lindsay's Defence Centres on Postpartum Psychosis

Lindsay Clancy faces charges over the deaths of the couple's three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and eight-month-old Callan, at the family's home in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors allege she strangled the children using elastic exercise bands while Patrick was away collecting a takeaway meal.

According to investigators, Patrick returned home to find Lindsay had jumped from a second-storey window, leaving her paralysed. After entering the house, he discovered the children in the basement.

The defence has indicated it intends to pursue an insanity defence, arguing that Lindsay Clancy was experiencing postpartum psychosis at the time of the incident. Her legal team is expected to present evidence relating to her mental health treatment in support of that claim throughout the trial.

Patrick Clancy Continues to Blame Healthcare Providers

Separate from the criminal proceedings, Patrick Clancy has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Lindsay Clancy's healthcare providers.

According to court documents previously obtained by People, the lawsuit alleges Lindsay had been prescribed nine different medications before the deaths. The medications listed include Prozac, Ambien, Remeron, Klonopin, Seroquel, Valium and Lamictal, among others.

The lawsuit also alleges Lindsay experienced severe psychiatric symptoms, including hearing what was described as an 'unrecognisable singular male voice' telling her it was her 'last chance' and that she had to 'take them' with her.

Those allegations form part of the civil lawsuit and are separate from the evidence that will be considered by the jury during the criminal trial.

Patrick Clancy Previously Said He Forgave His Wife

Patrick Clancy has consistently expressed compassion towards his wife despite the allegations against her.

In a statement published on his GoFundMe page following the deaths, he said he had forgiven Lindsay and hoped others would eventually find forgiveness as well. The fundraising campaign has raised more than $1 million (about £749,000).

His previous public statements are consistent with his decision to testify for the defence as the Lindsay Clancy case enters its next phase. With jury proceedings due to begin on 20 July, the trial is expected to examine both the prosecution's allegations and the defence's claim that postpartum psychosis played a central role in one of Massachusetts' most tragic family cases.