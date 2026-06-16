A former secondary school teacher and his partner have been found guilty over the sexual abuse and murder of 13-month-old Preston Davey, bringing to a close one of the most harrowing child abuse cases heard in a British court in recent years.

Jamie Varley, 37, was convicted of murder, sexual offences and child cruelty, while his partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, was found guilty of allowing the death of a child, child cruelty and sexual assault. The verdicts have also renewed attention on Preston's tragic beginnings, including the notorious criminal history of his biological mother.

Timeline Of a Short and Tragic Life

Preston Davey was born on 16 June 2022 at Wythenshawe Hospital in Greater Manchester. Just five days later, he was removed from the care of his biological mother by social services and placed with foster carers under an emergency care order.

In January 2023, Varley and McGowan-Fazakerley were approved as prospective adopters. Nine-month-old Preston was formally placed in their Blackpool home on 1 April 2023, with hopes that he would finally enjoy the stability and affection he needed.

Instead, the months that followed were marked by repeated hospital visits, unexplained injuries and growing concerns. On 27 July 2023, Preston was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital unconscious and in cardiac arrest. Despite the efforts of doctors and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.

After an eight-week trial at Preston Crown Court, jurors returned guilty verdicts on 15 June 2026 following more than 13 hours of deliberations.

Injuries, Abuse and Cause of Death of Baby Preston

The court heard devastating evidence that Preston suffered more than 40 separate injuries while living with the defendants.

Medical experts identified bruising to his mouth, throat, bladder and bowel, as well as a healing fracture to his left arm that was deemed non-accidental. Further examination revealed injuries consistent with sexual abuse both shortly before his death and in the weeks leading up to it.

Varley initially claimed the child had drowned after being left briefly unattended in a bath. However, specialists ruled out drowning and found no evidence to support that explanation.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Preston died from acute upper airway obstruction. Experts determined that his airway had been blocked, either through smothering or the insertion of an object into his mouth. Prosecutors argued that the evidence showed a sustained pattern of abuse which ultimately led to the toddler's death.

Background Story Behind the Convictions

Prosecutors described the case as one of the most shocking they had ever encountered. Varley, a design technology teacher, and McGowan-Fazakerley, a finance sales manager, outwardly appeared to be an ideal adoptive couple.

Behind closed doors, however, Preston endured what prosecutor Peter Wright KC described as a 'litany of psychological and sexual ill-treatment'.

Evidence presented during the trial included mobile phone messages, photographs, videos and expert medical testimony. Jurors were shown evidence suggesting Varley had taken indecent images of Preston and documented injuries suffered by the child.

The Crown argued that McGowan-Fazakerley failed to protect Preston despite obvious warning signs and had also participated in sexual offences against the boy.

Biological Mother's Savage Homicidal Past at Age 14

The trial also brought renewed focus on Preston's biological mother, Sarah Davey, whose criminal history shocked Britain decades earlier.

In 1999, Davey was jailed for life after being convicted of the murder of 71-year-old widow Lily Lilley in Failsworth, Greater Manchester. Davey was only 14 years old at the time of the killing.

The court heard that Davey and another teenage girl, 15-year-old Lisa Healey, befriended the pensioner before subjecting her to a prolonged and brutal attack, during which shampoo was forced into her eyes, she was slashed with a knife, and a gag was tightened around her mouth with such force that her dentures became lodged in her throat.

Mrs Lilley died from asphyxiation caused by a gag the girls used during the attack. After the killing, the two teenagers placed her body inside a wheelie bin and pushed it through the streets of Failsworth before dumping it in the Rochdale Canal.

After the killing, the girls remained in the house for several days, using the victim's phone and spending her stolen pension money.

The sentencing judge at the time described the crime as 'unspeakably wicked'. Davey has since been released and recalled to prison on several occasions. Preston was born while she was serving another period of custody and was removed from her care shortly after birth.

Sentencing Date of Jamie Varley Set by Court

Following the verdicts, Mr Justice Turner remanded both defendants in custody ahead of sentencing.

Jamie Varley was convicted of murder, assault by penetration x 2, Child Cruelty x 6, S20 grievous bodily harm, sexual assault, taking indecent photographs x 13, making an indecent photograph, distributing an indecent photograph.

John McGowan-Fazakerley was convicted of Allowing the Death of a Child, Child Cruelty x 2, Sexual assault.

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Both men are due to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on 18 June 2026. Varley faces a mandatory life sentence following his murder conviction, while McGowan-Fazakerley also faces a substantial prison term.

The case has prompted fresh scrutiny of safeguarding procedures and adoption assessments, with an independent child safeguarding review continuing. Families, investigators and child protection campaigners now await the sentencing hearing, which will formally conclude one of the most disturbing child murder cases in recent memory.