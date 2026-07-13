Mick Jagger has taken a clear swipe at Bruce Springsteen's anti-Trump rants, saying concertgoers want a great night out, not a political sermon from the stage. The Rolling Stones frontman made the remarks in a New York Times podcast interview with David Marchese, as Springsteen continues to use his shows to deliver pointed attacks on Donald Trump.

Mick Jagger on What Fans Want

Marchese asked Jagger about the way live audiences respond when artists break away from the music and into politics. Jagger's answer was blunt enough to leave little room for interpretation. 'Your job is to make them have the best time they possibly can,' he said, arguing that people pay for a concert to be entertained, not lectured.

He added that audiences are not all wired the same way, depending on where a band is playing and what kind of show it is. In Jagger's view, the smart move is to read the room rather than force a reaction.

Springsteen's Anti-Trump Rants

Jagger's statements came as Springsteen spent much of the year turning major concerts into political set pieces. At the opening of his latest tour in April, he delivered a lengthy speech accusing the White House of destroying 'the American idea' and casting the administration as a reckless rogue nation.

By May, the rhetoric had sharpened further. During a Washington, D.C. concert, Springsteen called Trump 'racist' and 'treasonous,' words that quickly ricocheted across political and entertainment circles alike. He has also used parts of his tour to attack the president in starker language, including songs and stage remarks aimed squarely at Trump and immigration enforcement.

Trump, for his part, has not taken the criticism quietly. He has publicly mocked Springsteen and urged supporters to boycott his tour, turning what might have stayed a music-world spat into another round of culture-war noise. That part is hardly surprising. What is striking is that Jagger, of all people, is now making the opposite argument from the other side of the rock canon.

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Jagger's Line Is Different

Jagger did not sound anti-politics so much as anti-preaching. He said he is not against artists slipping social commentary into songs, but he prefers it done with a lighter touch. 'I've got into this habit of doing songs that are about personal relationships and then I throw a verse about politics in there,' he explained, calling it a trick learned from other songwriters.

Springsteen treats the concert stage as a civic platform, while Jagger seems to think the job is to keep the room moving and the audience happy. Both men are old enough, and famous enough, to do as they please. But one approach invites cheers, the other can sound like a scolding. Fans do notice that stuff.

There is also something faintly ironic about Jagger criticising lecturing. Rock stars have been delivering political speeches between choruses for decades, and plenty of fans happily nod along. Yet Jagger's point still lands because he is speaking to the basic contract of live performance. People come to feel something, not to be graded on their views.

Springsteen's supporters will say he is using his platform with purpose, especially at a time when he sees democratic institutions under strain. His critics will say he is turning stadium shows into a rant. Jagger, never the sermoniser, is clearly in the second camp, at least when the speech starts running long.

For now, the clash is less about two men and more about two old ideas of what a rock show should be. One is a place for escape. The other is a place to say the quiet bit out loud, whether the crowd wants it or not. And in this case, Jagger has made his preference known.