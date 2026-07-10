Karl Hutchings, 48, the man who killed and dismembered Julie Buckley in September 2025, was sentenced to life on Thursday, 9 July, with a minimum term of 21 years and one month.

Hutchings pleaded guilty to the murder on 15 September 2025 and reportedly gave police a hand-drawn map, leading to Julie's remains in a shallow grave near Wimblington. The victim's remains were hacked into 10 pieces, in what sentencing Judge Mark Bishop described as 'particularly brutal.'

'Having taken her life, you deprived her of any dignity in death,' the judge told Hutchings during the sentencing.

Hutchings also has a long history of mental health problems and significant drug addiction, which Judge Bishop also acknowledged, stating, 'I accept you did not plan to kill Miss Buckley and I accept you had your own mental health vulnerabilities.'

The sentencing marks the end of one of the most complicated 'no–body' murder investigations in the country.

Court Heard Julie's Killing

The prosecutors revealed that the victim was staying at Hutching's home in the village of Christchurch in Cambridgeshire. They deduced that the murder occurred between 29 and 30 January after an apparent drug-related argument.

According to the hearing, Hutchings hit Buckley's skull with a hammer repeatedly, 11 to be exact, as per the post-mortem examination. Hutchings would then proceed to use a saw to dismember her body before burying the 10 pieces in a shallow grave in a field off Blue Lane near Wimblington.

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Leading the investigation was Detective Chief Inspector Rich Stott, who said, 'The cold-blooded brutality of Julie's death and subsequent disposal of her body is something that will stay with me and all my team for a very long time.'

Authorities also discovered that Hutching sold Buckley's car and used her bank card to withdraw money and purchase food, cleaning products, and alcohol shortly after her death.

Hand-Drawn Map Led to Remains

Authorities have already suspected Hutchings of the killing after seeing extensive bloodstains inside his home in February 2025.

However, they were unable to find Buckley's body for months until Hutchings pleaded guilty and provided them with a hand-drawn map leading to her remains. The suspect reportedly pleaded guilty after learning that a psychiatric assessment would not support a diminished responsibility defence.

Closure for a Well-Known Community Member

Sentencing Judge Bishop commended the officers for handling the extensive case, with Detective Chief Inspector Rich Stott revealing that more than 2,000 police hours were devoted to the inquiry before Hutchings finally disclosed where Buckley had been buried.

He added that although a murder investigation without a body is extremely challenging, his team worked tirelessly and eventually pressured Hutchings to reveal the truth.

Stott, who led the investigation, stated, 'Julie was a well-known member of her community - she was a mother, a friend and a neighbour and will be greatly missed. Nobody should meet their end in this way.'

Buckley's last sighting was via CCTV at a supermarket in March. With the sentencing completed, Stott hopes that it will provide family and friends with some measure of justice and closure after months of uncertainty.