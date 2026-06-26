The case of Stacey Hyde is back in the spotlight after it was featured in Channel 4's documentary series The Accused: Beyond Reasonable Doubt. The programme revisits one of Britain's most controversial murder convictions and examines how Hyde, who was jailed as a teenager, ultimately had her conviction overturned after years behind bars.

Hyde was just 17 years old when she was convicted of murdering David Askew, the boyfriend of her best friend, Holly James, in Cheshire in 2012.

Why Was Stacey Hyde Convicted of Murder?

Prosecutors argued that Hyde intentionally stabbed Askew during a violent confrontation. Hyde, however, maintained from the outset that she had acted in self-defence while trying to protect both herself and her friend from an aggressive attack.

Following a trial, a jury found Hyde guilty of murder, and she was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term before becoming eligible for parole.

Supporters of Hyde argued that key evidence relating to domestic abuse, coercive control and the circumstances leading up to the fatal stabbing had not been fully considered by the court. Her case attracted the attention of the campaign group Justice for Women, which supported her appeal.

Why Was Stacey Hyde Released From Prison?

Years later, the Court of Appeal ruled that Hyde's conviction was unsafe. The court found that fresh evidence and developments in the understanding of how victims respond to prolonged abuse meant the original jury had not heard the full picture.

Rather than ordering a retrial, prosecutors chose not to pursue the case again, resulting in Hyde's release from prison.

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The Channel 4 documentary explores the events leading to the fatal incident, Hyde's years in custody and the legal battle that ultimately secured her freedom. It also raises broader questions about how the criminal justice system handles cases involving self-defence, particularly where allegations of coercive or controlling behaviour are involved.

Although Hyde was no longer imprisoned, her case continues to divide opinion. Some believe the Court of Appeal corrected a miscarriage of justice, while others question whether overturning the conviction was the right decision. The documentary does not seek to deliver a definitive answer but instead presents the evidence, legal arguments and personal accounts that shaped one of the UK's most debated criminal cases.

Stacey Hyde's Death

Several years after regaining her freedom, Hyde died in April 2024 at the age of 32.

Justice for Women, the campaign group that supported her successful appeal, paid tribute to her as a courageous woman who spoke publicly about her experiences in the hope of helping other women affected by domestic abuse and miscarriages of justice.

An inquest later concluded that she died from complications related to bulimia nervosa, bringing a tragic end to a life marked by years of legal battles and personal struggles.