A chilling portrait of control and manipulation has emerged at the Sydney Downing Centre District Court, where William Kamm, the self-styled prophet known as 'Little Pebble', is facing a judge-alone trial.

Kamm, 76, and his partner, 60-year-old Sandra Susan Mathison, stand accused of jointly grooming a young girl over a decade, weaving a narrative of religious destiny to mask an alleged pattern of systemic abuse.

The complainant, now in her early twenties, provided testimony alleging that the grooming began when she was just six years old. The court heard that Kamm, founder of the Order of Saint Charbel, used his authority as a self-proclaimed visionary to convince the child that she held a vital role in his 'divine' plan.

A Childhood Hijacked By 'Divine' Delusions

Prosecutors allege that Kamm, who spent significant periods of this decade in custody, utilised religious fervour to maintain dominance. He allegedly told the child she was to become one of his 'queens', destined to bear 45 children to repopulate the earth after a looming global catastrophe.

The woman stepped into the witness box with a tremor in her voice, recounting childhood trauma piercing through the court silence. She alleged that Kamm began grooming her at just six years old. What makes these claims particularly chilling is the explicitly religious framing Kamm employed, positioning himself as a 'prophet' transmitting messages from 'Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary'.

According to her testimony, Kamm told her her life's purpose was to become his 'main queen' in a post-apocalyptic world. She was told that her role involved helping to repopulate the earth, a plan rooted in Kamm's conviction that humanity faced imminent destruction. The woman explained that she believed she was participating in a divine mission, one that she was eager to undertake at the time.

Kamm's claims of divine communication were a tool to entrench control, convincing a vulnerable child that her duty was sacred. The court heard how she was told that her alliance with Kamm was essential, even romanticised, with the threat of divine punishment if she strayed.

Grooming In Sex, Silence And Secrecy

The court proceedings shed light on how Kamm's influence extended beyond mere words. Communication was carefully controlled, phone calls in prison were recorded, and the girl was referred to using code words. Yet, Kamm's messages found their way through, with him allegedly expressing his excitement about their future union.

At seven, she agreed to be 'spiritually married' to Kamm, symbolised by a silver ring. The court was shown evidence that, by the age of nine, Kamm had suggested they go on a cruise together once he was released from jail, citing the absence of an age of consent at sea as justification for their planned clandestine meeting. This chilling detail underscores the extent to which Kamm believed his divine mission was permissive, disregarding legal boundaries and social norms.

Mathison, now aged 60, stands accused of facilitating communication between Kamm and the girl during his periods in custody, effectively acting as a conduit for his influence. Her role appears to have been crucial in maintaining the connection, ensuring the grooming continued despite Kamm's incarceration.

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'I Feel Dirty'

As the girl approached her teenage years, the court heard her recount feelings of shame and confusion. She described feeling 'dirty' after Kamm allegedly told her he would trap her in closets so he could 'have you to myself' when she was just 12. Her testimony reveals a disturbing mixture of affection, fear, and betrayal, emotions that are often tangled in grooming cases. She admitted to feeling conflicted, partly believing in her divine purpose, yet overwhelmed by the secrecy and manipulation she endured.

Her account of her feelings during the pandemic lockdowns further highlights her sense of entrapment. Plans for her to meet Kamm in person were postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, adding a layer of frustration and helplessness to her narrative. Her decision to finally report the abuse in September 2024 was a pivotal moment, ending years of silence.

A Cult's Shadow On The South Coast

Kamm's religious organisation, the Order of Saint Charbel, operates near Nowra in Bangalee and has long been a focal point of controversy. His followers have often hailed him as a 'prophet', while critics have accused him of exploiting faith to manipulate and control. The allegations now presented in court threaten to unravel his reputation further, exposing a pattern of grooming and psychological abuse that spanned more than a decade.

The trial continues with the judge-alone hearing, with the court weighing the credibility of the woman's testimony against Kamm's and Mathison's denials.

As the court proceedings unfold, the narrative serves as a stark reminder that even in the most seemingly benign spiritual communities, the potential for manipulation and harm exists.

For the survivors and the community, these proceedings represent a long-awaited reckoning with a religious organisation that has operated under a shroud of controversy for over forty years.