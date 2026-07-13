For years, Peter Nygard denied the allegations against him. In a Montreal courtroom this week, however, his silence marked a significant shift. The disgraced fashion mogul, already serving an 11-year sentence for sexual assault, declined to mount any defence against charges stemming from alleged offences dating back to the 1990s.

A judge found him guilty, making it the second time in under two years that Nygard has been convicted of sexual assault. His legal troubles are far from over, with further proceedings still pending in the United States.

Why Nygard Declined to Fight the Montreal Charges

Nygard's trial had been scheduled to run for ten days, but it never got that far. Instead, the 84-year-old chose not to contest the evidence prosecutors were prepared to present, resulting in his conviction without a formal guilty plea.

'This morning, Mr Nygard's trial was due to begin for a period of 10 days,' Crown prosecutor Jérôme Laflamme told reporters afterward. 'Mr Nygard chose without pleading guilty to not offer a defence against the evidence the prosecution was going to present against him.'

The charges stemmed from incidents that took place in Montreal during the 1990s. Sentencing has been postponed as part of a deliberate legal strategy on Nygard's part, one closely tied to his desire to avoid extradition.

Nygard's lawyer, Gerri Wiebe, told the BBC that her client had 'made a strategic decision not to contest the charges' because of his pending extradition proceedings.

The Toronto Conviction and Manitoba Case That Came Before

This is not Nygard's first criminal conviction. In September 2024, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison after being convicted on four counts of sexual assault in Toronto, offences that spanned from the 1980s to the mid-2000s.

He sought to overturn the conviction, but in May, an Ontario appeal court rejected his bid. Nygard had also been facing similar allegations in Manitoba, though that case took a different turn entirely.

Last October, a judge stayed all charges in the Winnipeg sexual assault case after ruling that Nygard's Charter rights to a fair trial had been violated because police failed to retain records connected to allegations from the 1990s.

Nygard responded in April by filing a lawsuit alleging abuse of process and defamation over how that case was handled.

Who Is Peter Nygard, and Why the US Wants Him Too

Peter Nygard was once a titan of the fashion industry. Nygard built a global womenswear empire named Nygard International before his reputation collapsed under a wave of sexual abuse allegations spanning decades. His legal troubles now extend well beyond Canada's borders.

American authorities have sought his extradition under a nine-count indictment filed in New York alleging sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and related offences. According to US prosecutors, he used his fashion company's influence and resources over a 25-year period to recruit women and girls for his own sexual gratification and that of his friends and business associates.

'The only thing keeping Mr Nygard in Canada is this case. So when this case is over, Mr [Nygard] will be extradited to the United States,' Laflamme told reporters.

Nygard's lawyer, Gerri Wiebe, confirmed this case was the 'last matter' keeping her client in the country, adding that he 'does not want to go to the United States.' She told reporters outside the courtroom that entering the plea and delaying sentencing gives Nygard time to remain in Canada 'for the next couple of months' while his team pushes for a review of his detention order on the grounds of his age and declining health.