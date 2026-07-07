An Idaho mother who told an anti-vaccine podcast that routine jabs killed her twin toddlers now stands accused of suffocating them herself.

Andrea Shaw, 23, faces two counts of first-degree murder over the deaths of her 18-month-old children, Dallas and Tyson, who were found lifeless in a shared bed at their Payette home on 1 May 2025. A grand jury returned the indictment on 29 June 2026, and prosecutors may seek the death penalty if she is convicted.

The case has drawn national attention because Shaw spent the year after the deaths campaigning publicly, with the backing of a prominent anti-vaccine group, on the claim that vaccinations were to blame.

An Indictment Alleging Suffocation

The two-page indictment alleges that Shaw killed both toddlers by suffocation. First-degree murder in Idaho requires premeditation, a high bar that the state must clear at trial. Four witnesses testified before the grand jury, among them three Payette police officers and a paediatrician from St. Luke's intensive care unit.

Officers first responded to the North Ninth Street home after a 911 call on the morning of 1 May 2025. The Payette Police Department said at the time that foul play was suspected and that the deaths were being treated as homicides, though no suspect was named for more than a year.

Boise police arrested Shaw at around 4:00 pm on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, and she was booked into the Ada County Jail before being transferred to Payette County. She is being held on a bond of £1.5 million ($2 million).

The Public Vaccine Claim and the Group Behind It

Days after the twins died, Shaw and her husband Nathaniel appeared on an internet programme produced by Children's Health Defense, the anti-vaccine organisation formerly chaired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is now US Health and Human Services Secretary. Kennedy resigned from the group in December 2024 to join the Trump administration. On the show, Shaw said the children fell ill and died after being vaccinated.

According to the group's own account, the twins received hepatitis A, influenza, and DTaP vaccines at a routine appointment on 23 April 2025, eight days before their deaths. Shaw said she and her mother-in-law had warned the paediatrician about a family history of adverse reactions to the flu shot, and that the concern was dismissed. Medical bodies are unambiguous that the three vaccines involved are safe and effective for young children.

🚨 Republican podcaster murdered her twins and then blamed vaccines afterward.



She now faces up to 200 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/ixf4MVC00p — GOP Ls (@GOP__Ls) July 6, 2026

Shaw later became the lead plaintiff in a federal racketeering lawsuit brought by Children's Health Defense against the American Academy of Pediatrics, filed in January 2026, which describes her as a mother whose children died following routine vaccinations. The academy has asked the court to dismiss the suit, calling it part of a campaign targeting its evidence-based vaccine guidance. A GiveSendGo fundraiser tied to the family's podcast appearance has collected more than £7,500 ($10,000).

The complaint itself, which runs to 55 pages, records that the twins' autopsies were pending at the time of filing and that no alternative cause of death had been identified. It also states that prosecutors had theorised Shaw caused the deaths through a 'postpartum blackout' or that 'the house was too hot,' framing the criminal inquiry as a consequence of doctors refusing to accept a vaccine injury. Those claims are the plaintiffs' characterisation, not findings of any court.

A Capital Case Now Moving Through the Courts

Shaw appeared by video for her arraignment at the Payette County District Court on Thursday, 2 July 2026. The judge confirmed she understood her rights and set out the penalties, explaining that each first-degree murder count carries a maximum of life in prison or the death penalty, along with a fine of £37,450 ($50,000).

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Her defence attorney, Joseph Filicetti, has stood by the vaccine explanation. 'She believes the cause of death to be the vaccine. She's not a doctor, I'm not a doctor, but the doctors I've consulted say that it's a vaccine-related death,' he said. A separate lawyer's statement said Shaw 'denies anything and everything' and that the state 'cannot prove' the charges. The Payette Police Department and the county prosecutor have declined to comment while the case is before the court.

The circumstances around Shaw have grown more complicated. Filicetti told KTVB that she gave birth to another child by caesarean section on 25 June 2026, days before her arrest, and that her husband is now caring for the newborn. Shaw is due back in court on 14 July 2026 for further proceedings, with conditions that would bar her from contact with anyone under 18 if she were released.

A grieving mother's public crusade has collided with a homicide charge, and a courtroom in rural Idaho will now decide which account holds.