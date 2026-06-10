Mamuka Artmeladze, a 43-year-old Georgian national, has died while in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), drawing renewed attention to conditions inside federal immigration detention facilities and marking what advocacy groups say is the 50th death in ICE custody during the current political administration.

Concerns have also been raised about the number of deaths reported since US President Donald Trump put the immigration policies in motion.

Georgian Detainee's Death Rekindles Questions Over ICE Custody

Artmeladze was being held at the Winn Correctional Centre in Winnfield, Louisiana, where he had reportedly been detained for nearly four months before his death on 4 June, 2026. According to ICE, he was found unresponsive during a routine check and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital despite emergency medical intervention.

Officials have confirmed that the cause of death remains under investigation pending an autopsy, and no additional circumstances have been publicly released.

Who Was Mamuka Artmeladze?

Artmeladze was originally from the Republic of Georgia and had entered the United States under circumstances that authorities say involved an immigration violation. ICE stated that he had been detained after being encountered in the country without lawful immigration status and was later placed under federal custody following enforcement operations in the southern United States.

Reports indicate that he had been living under ICE supervision since being taken into custody earlier in 2026. Like many detainees at the facility, he did not have a known criminal record, according to official detention data cited in investigative reporting.

Mamuka Artmeladze, a Georgian immigrant with no criminal record, has died in ICE custody.



He is the 50th detainee to die in ICE custody during Trump's second term. pic.twitter.com/hi7QsHwZ50 — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 9, 2026

His detention at Winn Correctional Centre placed him among more than 1,500 male detainees held at the facility, which is operated in part by a private corrections contractor under ICE supervision.

Final Moments In Custody

ICE has said that staff discovered Artmeladze unresponsive during routine checks on 4 June. Medical personnel initiated lifesaving procedures before he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Authorities have not confirmed whether any underlying medical conditions contributed to his death. The agency has stated only that the official cause will be determined by autopsy results.

Growing Focus On Conditions At Winn Facility

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Artmeladze's death comes amid growing scrutiny of detention conditions at Winn Correctional Centre, where prior inspections have documented concerns related to medical care, sanitation, and facility management. Investigations have also highlighted previous detainee deaths at the same site within a short timeframe.

According to reports, his death is considered the 50th recorded fatality in ICE custody during the current Trump administration, intensifying political and humanitarian debate around immigration enforcement practices.

Advocates argue that repeated deaths highlight systemic failures in detention oversight, while ICE has maintained that it follows established standards of care and investigates all in-custody deaths thoroughly.

Investigation And Aftermath

Federal authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Artmeladze's death. ICE has not announced whether any internal disciplinary action or policy changes will follow.

For now, his case adds to a growing list of detainee deaths that have placed renewed focus on immigration enforcement policies and the conditions inside long-term detention facilities.