Donald Trump's administration has asked the US Supreme Court to revive a sweeping immigration detention policy after lower courts rejected it in more than 9,300 rulings, setting up a legal battle that could redefine when immigrants facing deportation are entitled to a bond hearing.

The case centres on whether people who entered the United States unlawfully but have since lived in the country for years can be detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) without first appearing before an immigration judge. The Justice Department argues federal law requires mandatory detention, while multiple courts have concluded that prolonged detention without an opportunity to seek release violates due-process protections.

Thousands of Rejections

Solicitor General John Sauer has urged the Supreme Court to step in, arguing that conflicting appellate rulings have created an 'untenable divide' that only the justices can resolve.

The administration is appealing a decision by the 6th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which held that immigrants detained under the policy have a constitutional right to an individual bond hearing. Sauer asked the Court to move quickly, writing: 'Especially given the volume of cases involved, this Court should grant review and resolve this case as swiftly as practicable.'

The appeal follows an extraordinary wave of litigation since the policy took effect on 8 July 2025. According to Politico's tracking of federal court decisions, judges have issued more than 9,300 rulings rejecting the administration's interpretation, making it one of Trump's most heavily contested immigration initiatives.

One Phrase, Two Interpretations

At the heart of the dispute is the meaning of a single phrase in federal immigration law: 'seeking admission.'

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The administration argues that migrants who entered the country unlawfully remain applicants for admission regardless of how long they have lived in the United States. Under that interpretation, they may be held without bond while deportation proceedings continue.

Lower courts have largely rejected that reading, concluding the provision applies to people attempting to enter the country rather than individuals who have already established lives inside the United States.

Judges have also pointed out that previous presidential administrations, including Trump's first administration, generally interpreted the law more narrowly by allowing bond hearings for immigrants already living in the country.

The disagreement ultimately determines whether detention is automatic or whether immigration judges retain discretion to assess each case individually.

Due Process on Trial

Beyond the statutory dispute lies a broader constitutional question. In its ruling, the 6th Circuit concluded that prolonged detention without an opportunity to seek release raises serious due-process concerns. That reasoning has been echoed by several other federal courts reviewing the policy.

Five federal appellate circuits have now ruled on the issue, with three siding against the administration and two backing the government's position, creating the split that the Justice Department says requires Supreme Court intervention.

The Supreme Court itself has previously described bond hearings as the default process for 'aliens already present in the United States', language from a 2018 opinion that lower courts have repeatedly cited. Justice Department lawyers argue those earlier decisions do not resolve the current dispute and maintain Congress intended mandatory detention to apply more broadly.

A Nationwide Precedent

The eventual ruling could shape immigration enforcement across the country. Since the policy was introduced, detainees have filed challenges in federal courts nationwide, producing different legal standards depending on where cases are heard and creating uncertainty for immigration judges, ICE officials and detainees alike.

The administration argues mandatory detention helps ensure migrants appear for removal proceedings and promotes consistent enforcement of immigration law.

Opponents counter that immigrants who have lived in the United States for years should not automatically lose their liberty without first having the opportunity to show they are neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community.

What the Justices Decide

The Supreme Court has not yet decided whether it will hear the case, but the growing disagreement among federal appeals courts makes review increasingly likely.

If the justices agree to take the appeal, their ruling would establish a nationwide standard governing whether immigrants already living in the United States may be detained without bond while their deportation cases proceed.

For the Trump administration, the appeal represents another attempt to expand its immigration enforcement powers through the courts. For immigrants challenging the policy, it could determine whether bond hearings remain a fundamental procedural safeguard or whether mandatory detention becomes the governing rule during removal proceedings.