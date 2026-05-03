Ayala Ben Gvir presented her husband, Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, with a birthday cake decorated with a noose at a private party on 2 May 2026, in what was widely understood as a celebration of the death penalty legislation he championed that can be applied only to Palestinians.

The 50th birthday party, held at the agricultural community of Emunim near Ashdod in southern Israel, featured two cakes adorned with noose imagery. Footage from the event, shared on Ben Gvir's own Instagram account, showed Ayala giving her husband a smaller cake also bearing the symbol.

The celebration came exactly 33 days after the Knesset voted 62 to 47 to pass a death penalty law that, in practice, applies exclusively to Palestinians.

Noose-Themed Cakes

The centrepiece of the evening, reported by the Times of Israel, was a large three-tier cake topped with a golden noose, its base decorated with two guns pointing at a map of Israel that included the occupied West Bank and Gaza. The inscription read: 'Congratulations to Minister Ben Gvir. Sometimes dreams come true.' The wording left nothing to interpretation.

Separately, footage from inside the party showed Ayala Ben Gvir presenting her husband with a second, smaller cake. It too was decorated with a large picture of a noose. The birthday party was held at a private venue, but the minister himself shared images and video from the night, including the cake photographs, on social media.

The noose has been Ben Gvir's deliberate, public symbol of choice since he began campaigning for the death penalty legislation. He wore a small metal noose-shaped lapel pin to the Knesset chamber on the night of the vote in March. Haaretz reported that members of his inner Kahanist circle had adopted the noose pin as what they called 'a symbol of the future,' describing its use as a 'vulgar celebration of death.'

Death Penalty Law Targeting Palestinians

The legislation that the noose celebrates was passed on 30 March 2026, when the Knesset voted 62 to 47, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu among those voting in favour. The law instructs military courts to impose death by hanging as the mandatory punishment for West Bank Palestinians convicted of deadly acts of terrorism. Judges retain only vaguely defined latitude to substitute a life sentence under 'special circumstances.'

The sentence must be carried out within 90 days of conviction. Under the law's design, no right of appeal exists, and a simple judicial majority is sufficient to sentence a person to death by hanging. Amichai Cohen, a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, told the Associated Press plainly: 'Jews will not be indicted under this law.'

Military courts try only West Bank Palestinians, who are not Israeli citizens. Israeli Jews convicted of violence against Palestinians are tried in civilian courts under a separate system, one that does not carry the death penalty for such offences. The result is a law that is, by structural design, imposed exclusively on one group.

Within minutes of the vote, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel filed a petition with Israel's Supreme Court, describing the law as 'discriminatory by design' and 'enacted without legal authority' over West Bank Palestinians. Amnesty International had warned in February that the legislation would make the death penalty 'another discriminatory tool in Israel's system of apartheid.'

The Palestinian Authority called it outright 'a war crime against the Palestinian people,' arguing it breaches the Fourth Geneva Convention. The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom formally condemned the law the day before its passage.

According to Palestinian prisoner advocacy group Addameer, more than a third of the 9,500 Palestinians detained by Israel as of 11 March 2026 were held under administrative detention, meaning they had not been charged or tried at all.

Ministers and Hardliners at Ben-Gvir Party

The birthday celebration was controversial well before the cakes entered the room. Ben Gvir had extended invitations to senior officers of the Israel Police, the force he oversees as National Security Minister. Police Commissioner Danny Levy issued an internal memo permitting only members of the police's senior command to attend. Despite longstanding public concern over Ben Gvir's alleged political interference in the force, they went.

Among the police officers confirmed present were Deputy Commissioner Avshalom Peled, commander of the Jerusalem District; Southern District police chief Haim Bublil; and Israel Prison Service district commanders Sagi Shlomi, Yuval Erlich and Shmuel Lavi. The presence of the prison service commanders at a party whose centrepiece was a cake celebrating the imminent use of prisons to carry out executions was not acknowledged by any official.

Read more Israel Death Penalty Law Triggers Global Outrage as Palestinians Face Execution Under New Knesset Vote Israel Death Penalty Law Triggers Global Outrage as Palestinians Face Execution Under New Knesset Vote

The political guest list included Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Energy Minister Eli Cohen, and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi. Also confirmed in attendance was Bentzi Gopstein, the leader of the Lehava organisation and a disciple of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, whose Kach movement was designated a terrorist organisation in 1994.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett responded to images from the party on X, vowing to dismiss any official who 'takes advantage of their public position for political benefit' if he wins the upcoming election.

Ben Gvir's tenure as National Security Minister has been the subject of multiple petitions at Israel's High Court of Justice calling for his dismissal, with the court last month instructing him, Netanyahu, and the Attorney General to reach an agreement curbing his political interference in police operations. The party took place as those proceedings remained unresolved.

In a country where execution has not been carried out since 1962, the noose has become a decoration, a lapel pin, a birthday gift and a promise.