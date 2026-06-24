Democratic Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar's latest financial disclosure for the year 2025 have raised serious questions about her net worth. Omar's filing showed drastically lower reported asset values when compared with filings for the year 2024, which listed millions of dollars linked to her husband.

The Congresswoman is now facing fresh scrutiny after new filings showed her husband, Tim Mynett, likely earned just $200 from his California-based winery Estcru, which was previously valued in millions.

In 2024, the winery was valued between $1 million and $5 million, a steep jump from a valuation of between $15,000 to $50,000 in 2023. However, Omar's filing for 2025 shows the winery has no value on paper at all.

Meanwhile, Mynett's other business venture, Rose Lake Capital, is also now valued at zero, according to the filing for the year 2025. The venture capital management company's value surged to between $5 million to $25 million in 2024 from a meagre reported value of $1 to $1,000 in 2023.

In all, the financial disclosure for 2024 showed Omar and Mynett controlled between $6 million and $30 million in assets, but the latest filing for 2025 now revised down the couple's assets to a maximum of $125,000, a dramatic change.

If we consider the lower-end estimate of Omar's assets, which comes down to $20,000, she could now have a negative net worth, given her student loans of between $15,000 and $50,000, per the filing. Her husband also carries a credit card debt of at least $15,000.

Omar Cites Accounting Errors, Critics Push Back

The winery, which Omar's 2024 disclosure previously valued of up to $5 million, was updated to have a value at zero for both 2025 and in a revised 2024 disclosure filed in March.

A spokesperson for Omar told a media outlet that the original filing was based on incomplete information from Mynett's businesses' accountants in 'good faith and deference to professional judgement.' The person added that the filing listed assets without liabilities, significantly overstating Mynett's net worth.

'The accounting error created a misleading picture of far greater wealth... The Congresswoman amended her disclosures voluntarily as soon as the discrepancy was identified. The amended disclosure is now complete and accurate,' the person concluded.

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Note that Omar had mentioned that her husband was among many partners in the winery and advisory businesses, and earlier disclosures reported the total value of each venture instead of her husband's individual stake.

However, it remains unclear how the equity value of even Mynett's stake in the companies fell to zero in the past two years. He reportedly has over two decades of experience in DC, and Omar had claimed that he made between up to $1 million through his venture capital advisory firm in 2024, but her 2025 filing suggests that his only income, between $200 and $1,000, came from a defunct winery.

Netizens pushed back on these claims, with some online users commenting that Mynett inflated his assets to procure loans through fraudulent means, but 'got caught and Omar is hoping nobody notices their fraud.'

Some people couldn't believe the $30 million accounting error, while many urged for an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) audit for transparency. Last year, US President Donald Trump also urged the Department of Justice to investigate into the couple's shared wealth after a massive surge in net worth in 2024.