An old school video featuring 12-year-old pupils welcoming refugees to Wales has resurfaced online as Britain's grooming gangs debate intensifies following the recent publication of Rupert Lowe's controversial inquiry report.

The clip, originally filmed by schoolgirls at Brynteg Comprehensive School in Bridgend in 2023 and later shared by the Welsh Refugee Council (WRC), is again attracting attention on social media. The renewed scrutiny comes days after Lowe's report reignited national discussions around child safeguarding, immigration and institutional failures.

Why Is the Video Going Viral Again?

The video first gained widespread attention in January 2025 after several high-profile commentators, including billionaire Elon Musk, amplified it on X.

In the footage, girls believed to be around 12 years old deliver messages welcoming refugees and asylum seekers to Wales.

A clip of a UK refugee council using girls as young as 12 years old to encourage migrant men to come to the United Kingdom is resurfacing amid the release of the grooming gang inquiry report.



Jail isn't enough. pic.twitter.com/rtB2LZSE0p — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 17, 2026

'We understand being a refugee isn't easy,' one pupil says, while another explains that support is available through the Welsh Refugee Council, including English lessons, healthcare access and help adapting to life in Wales.

'Wales is seen as a nation of sanctuary. We welcome anyone and everyone. We recognise your skills and talents,' another girl says in the now-viral video.

Although the clip was originally linked to a school project focused on Ukrainian refugees, critics claimed it presented an overly idealised picture of migration and questioned whether children should have been used in messaging aimed at adults.

The debate has now returned following the publication of Lowe's independent Rape Gang Inquiry report on 16 June. Many are sharing the clip with captions like 'Jail isn't enough' or 'This is disturbing and gross.'

Grooming Gangs Report Changes The Conversation

Much of the renewed criticism centres on the timing of the video's re-emergence.

Lowe's 219-page report examines decades of child sexual exploitation scandals across Britain and accuses institutions of repeatedly failing vulnerable girls.

While the report does not mention the Welsh Refugee Council video, social media users have drawn comparisons between the clip and wider concerns about child safeguarding. Some online posts have juxtaposed screenshots from the video with excerpts from survivor testimony and discussions surrounding historical grooming gang cases.

Others have questioned whether organisations should use children in public-facing campaigns connected to migration issues, regardless of the video's original purpose.

What Has The Welsh Refugee Council Said?

The Welsh Refugee Council has consistently rejected claims that it produced the video as an advertisement.

According to the charity, the footage was created by pupils at Brynteg Comprehensive School following a visit discussing the experiences of Ukrainian refugees. The organisation said it later reshared the project because it reflected messages of welcome and inclusion.

Following the backlash in 2025, the video was removed after staff reportedly received harassment and threats.

Chief executive Andrea Cleaver previously described it as a positive educational project rather than an attempt to encourage migration. Officials behind the video have also maintained that it remains a school-led project promoting empathy toward displaced families.

However, the renewed attention demonstrates how Lowe's report is influencing debates far beyond the inquiry itself, pulling older controversies back into the spotlight as Britain once again confronts difficult questions about safeguarding, immigration and public accountability.