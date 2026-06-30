It often takes a milestone to realise something has quietly disappeared.

Planning a wedding. Moving house. Having a child. Suddenly, there's nobody obvious to call your closest friend.

That's exactly what happened to author Max Dickins. While preparing to propose to his girlfriend in his early 30s, he realised he had no obvious choice for a best man. The uncomfortable discovery became the inspiration for his book Billy No-Mates: How I Realised Men Have a Friendship Problem.

His experience reflects a wider shift. While loneliness is still commonly associated with older people, research increasingly suggests younger adults are struggling the most with maintaining close friendships.

According to UK government research, people aged 16 to 34 are more than five times as likely to report chronic loneliness as those aged 65 and over. The Marmalade Trust found that 82 per cent of UK adults have experienced loneliness, yet 61 per cent never told anyone.

Amy Perrin, the charity's founder and chief executive, says loneliness is often misunderstood.

'Even someone with a busy social diary surrounded by friends and family may lack the type of close, meaningful connection that they crave.'

The Friendships That Quietly Disappear

For Dickins, the biggest surprise wasn't that friendships ended. It was that they rarely end at all.

'Loneliness is easy to not confront when you're an adult,' he told IBTimes UK. 'There are very few times where you are forced to sit down and audit your social life.'

Planning a wedding became one of those moments.

'Working out who would be your best man, how likely they are to come, how well you actually know them and whether they know you, forces you to confront questions you've probably been avoiding.'

Unlike romantic relationships, friendships often fade gradually. A coffee gets postponed. Messages become less frequent. Months pass without seeing one another until eventually the relationship quietly slips away.

'There can be a sadness there and a guilt,' Dickins says, 'that this person who once meant so much to you, you no longer feel the impulse or desire to see that much anymore.'

Why Adulthood Makes Friendship Harder

Experts increasingly argue that this isn't simply a personal failing.

As children and young adults, friendships develop almost automatically. School, university and shared housing create repeated contact with the same people, making close relationships easier to build.

By our 30s, that structure has largely disappeared.

Careers become more demanding. Many people are raising children while also caring for ageing parents. The Centre for Ageing Better describes this as the 'sandwich generation', with adults pulled between responsibilities at both ends of family life.

Friendships rarely fit naturally into these routines.

The workplace once filled some of that gap, but hybrid working has changed the picture.

Around a quarter to a third of UK employees now work in hybrid arrangements, according to the Office for National Statistics. While greater flexibility has improved work-life balance for many, it has also reduced the everyday conversations, shared lunches and after-work gatherings that often turn colleagues into genuine friends.

Evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar believes this has had unintended consequences.

'Hybrid working tends to lock us into a "home alone" syndrome,' he says. 'It's fine if you have a well-developed social life, but less good for younger people moving to jobs in new places where they don't know anyone and have no family.'

Why Social Media Isn't Filling the Gap

Technology has made staying in touch easier than ever, but researchers say staying connected isn't the same as feeling connected.

Socialising time has been declining for decades, with the trend accelerating after smartphones became widespread. While many people spend hours every day messaging friends or scrolling through updates, those interactions rarely replace face-to-face relationships.

Psychologist Sherry Turkle describes this as being 'alone together', where constant digital communication creates the illusion of closeness without the emotional depth that real friendships provide.

The result is that many adults feel socially busy while lacking someone they would call during a crisis or celebrate life's biggest moments with.

The Friendship Audit Most People Never Do

One reason the problem often goes unnoticed is that adult life rarely forces us to evaluate our friendships.

Unlike careers or finances, there are few natural moments to ask whether the people around us truly know us anymore.

Dickins believes that's why so many people only recognise the gap when a major life event forces them to stop and think.

A wedding. A birthday. A bereavement. A house move.

By then, rebuilding close friendships can feel far harder than maintaining them would have been.

Adult friendships rarely end with an argument. More often, they disappear one cancelled dinner, postponed coffee or unanswered message at a time.

Recognising that drift before a milestone forces the issue may be the first step towards reversing it.

If you're struggling with feelings of loneliness or isolation, the Marmalade Trust and the Campaign to End Loneliness provide information and support.