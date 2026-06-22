Wyndham Clark's US Open victory at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton has generated headline both for his performance on the course and for the emotional celebration that followed. After securing the championship, Clark was joined on the 18th green by his girlfriend Emily Tanner, a moment that quickly went viral.

As images and clips of the celebration circulated across social media and television broadcasts, many viewers asked the same question: Is Wyndham Clark married?

Emotional US Open Victory at Shinnecock Hills

Clark secured his second US Open title in four years after entering the final round with a commanding six-shot lead, delivering a composed performance under pressure to close out one of golf's most significant championships.

As the final putt dropped, attention shifted away from the scoreboard and towards the emotional scenes unfolding on the 18th green. Clark was met by Emily Tanner moments after victory was confirmed, marking an immediate and personal celebration of his success at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton.

Television cameras captured the golfer lifting Tanner in a tight embrace before the couple shared a kiss on the green, a moment that rapidly became one of the defining images of the tournament.

Emily Tanner Runs Onto the 18th Green in Celebration

Emily Tanner ran onto the green shortly after Clark's win was secured, joining him in celebration in front of spectators and broadcast crews. The pair embraced repeatedly, smiling and visibly emotional as they marked the culmination of a dominant week for the American golfer.

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The scenes reflected the close support Tanner had shown throughout the championship weekend, with her presence consistently visible during key moments of play. The celebration added a personal dimension to Clark's sporting achievement, highlighting the human side of elite tournament golf.

The on-course kiss and embrace were widely shared across broadcast highlights and social media platforms, contributing to the viral spread of the moment beyond the golfing community.

Despite the public attention surrounding the celebration, there is no indication that Clark is married. Publicly available information and recent appearances indicate that he is in a relationship with Emily Tanner, who has been consistently referred to as his girlfriend.

Relationship Between Clark and Tanner

Clark and Tanner confirmed their relationship publicly earlier in the year during the Masters' Par 3 Contest, where they appeared together in an official capacity. Since then, the pair have maintained a visible presence in each other's professional and public lives.

Tanner, who works as a model and influencer, has frequently shared content supporting Clark during tournaments, including posts from course-side locations. Her social media activity during the US Open weekend included supportive messages and imagery of Clark in competition.

Social Media Moment Captures Attention

The immediate aftermath of Clark's win saw clips of the 18th green celebration circulate widely online, with footage of the embrace and kiss rapidly gaining traction across sports and entertainment platforms.

Tanner's own posts added to the attention, including an Instagram story showing Clark on the course at sunset with the caption 'Proud x1000000'. The combination of on-course emotion and online engagement helped amplify the moment into a broader viral sports story.

Commentary from viewers focused on the contrast between the pressure of major championship golf and the personal release of emotion displayed at the moment of victory.

Wyndham Clark's US Open Success

The win at Shinnecock Hills reinforces Clark's status as one of the leading figures in modern men's golf, marking his second US Open title in a four-year span.

His final-round performance, built on an early six-shot advantage, underlined his ability to manage expectation and maintain control under major championship pressure. The result adds another significant achievement to his professional record and strengthens his position on the global stage.

While the romantic celebration with Emily Tanner captured much of the public attention, the victory itself further cements Clark's standing among the sport's elite competitors.