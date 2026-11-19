A Nebraska man with a prior arson conviction has been sentenced to 80 years to life in prison for dousing his father in petrol and setting him alight while the victim was on the phone with his wife.

Elijah Cervantes, 45, was sentenced on Friday by Scotts Bluff County District Judge Leo Dobrovolny for the second-degree murder of his 74-year-old father, Anthony Cervantes. The attack occurred on 20 March 2025, at the family home.

Cervantes had pleaded no contest to the charge in September, and prosecutors dropped other counts including first-degree arson. Cervantes was found competent to stand trial after undergoing treatment at a state hospital in Lincoln, court records show.

The case drew attention because the victim's wife, Margaret Cervantes, was on the phone with her husband when the attack began, and she heard the violence unfold.

Fatal Attack During Phone Call

According to a probable cause affidavit, the attack occurred on 20 March 2025, while Anthony Cervantes sat on a sofa speaking on the telephone with his wife, Margaret Cervantes. Anthony told his wife that Elijah had thrown petrol over him before she heard her son indicate that he had a lighter, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Margaret Cervantes heard a struggle and a strange noise over the phone before immediately calling emergency services. Responding officers arrived to find the house on fire and Anthony badly burned outside the property. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators recovered a fuel can in the kitchen and the victim's mobile phone on the floor.

Elijah Cervantes fled in a Chevrolet Tahoe. When stopped by police, he said, 'I just burned up my dad. I'm not going back to prison. Come and catch me,' before leading officers on a pursuit and being arrested at a towing company.

A Record of Violence

Court records show Cervantes had a lengthy criminal history that included a 2016 arson conviction for burning clothes in his room at an apartment building and a 2018 conviction for stabbing his mother, Margaret Cervantes.

In that 2018 case, Cervantes was sentenced to five to nine years in prison after stabbing a family member in the neck with a letter opener, followed by convictions for assault in 2023 and attempted possession of a controlled substance in 2024.

Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks recommended a 50-year prison sentence, while the judge imposed an 80-years-to-life term. Under a plea agreement reached in September, Cervantes pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in exchange for prosecutors dropping additional counts, including first-degree arson.

Mental Health and Mitigation

During the sentencing hearing, defence attorney David Tarrell told the court that Cervantes had stopped taking his prescribed medication. Cervantes said he had turned to street drugs to self-medicate, according to accounts of the sentencing hearing.

After his arrest, Cervantes underwent treatment at a hospital in Lincoln to restore his competency to stand trial. Addressing the court, Cervantes said, 'I wish I could've used this time to say how much I loved my father.' He added: 'Due to my condition, I'm responsible for his death. His blood is on my hands.'