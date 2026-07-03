New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used a speech marking America's 250th anniversary of independence to deliver a pointed critique of wealth inequality, with a thinly veiled reference to Elon Musk arriving just days after the tech billionaire lost his newly acquired trillionaire status in a dramatic stock market reversal.

Speaking on 3 July from behind the wooden desk once used by George Washington, now housed at City Hall in Lower Manhattan, Mamdani delivered a sweeping address to newly naturalised American citizens that moved from the Revolutionary War to the present day before arriving at its sharpest moment.

The Mayor Who Does Not Believe Billionaires Should Exist

'As we mark 250 years, what do we see?' he asked. 'We see a city of contradictions within a nation of contradictions. We see the wealthiest country in the history of the world — one where children go to sleep hungry while the world's first trillionaire hungers for more.'

He continued: 'We see monopolies that dominate every industry and oligarchs who buy elections. We see a nation whose immense wealth has been built by those with calloused, dirt-streaked hands — those who toil on factory floors and chisel into stone — and we see a nation that has allowed so much of that wealth to be held instead in the soft hands of a precious few.'

The reference to a trillionaire required little decoding. Musk had recently become the first person in recorded history to surpass a net worth of one trillion dollars following SpaceX's public debut on the Nasdaq exchange on 12 June. At his peak on 16 June, his fortune was estimated at between $1.32 trillion and $1.45 trillion depending on the index used, after SpaceX shares surged approximately 40 per cent from their listing price.

Mamdani also appeared to reference Musk's significant political spending directly, telling his audience that America was watching elections being sold 'to the highest bidder.' Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars supporting Donald Trump's return to the White House and publicly backed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's independent mayoral bid against Mamdani in 2025, urging followers on his platform X to reject the democratic socialist candidate the day before the general election.

Mamdani, who during his 2024 mayoral campaign declared that he did not believe billionaires should exist, arguing that such concentration of wealth was unjustifiable 'in a moment of such inequality,' framed his critique not as anti-American but as an act of patriotism.

'Patriotism has never been about pretending our nation is without flaws,' he told the assembled crowd. 'Patriotism is every act of righteous dissent, it is every march led under the heavy sun, it is every protest held a decade before its time. It is precisely because we love this nation that we will not leave it.'

For context, the United Nations estimates that ending world hunger by 2030 would cost approximately $93 billion annually, a figure representing less than a tenth of Musk's peak fortune.

How the World's First Trillionaire Lost His 13-Figure Status in a Fortnight

The timing of Mamdani's remarks was notable. By the time he delivered his Independence Day address, Musk had already lost his trillionaire status following a sharp retreat in technology stocks driven by growing investor doubts over the long-term profitability of artificial intelligence.

SpaceX made its long-awaited market debut on 12 June, priced at $135 per share and opening at $150. The listing valued the rocket and satellite company at more than $1.77 trillion. Because Musk owned approximately 38 per cent of SpaceX, the flotation instantly pushed his personal fortune past the trillion-dollar mark.

Investor enthusiasm initially drove the stock higher, with SpaceX shares reaching a peak of $225.64 on 16 June. However, concerns over capital spending, artificial intelligence infrastructure costs and persistently high interest rates triggered a broad technology sell-off that hit major firms including Nvidia, Intel and AMD.

SpaceX bore the brunt of the correction, falling more than 30 per cent from its mid-June peak to trade around $156. On 22 June alone, a 16 per cent single-day decline wiped an estimated $240 billion from Musk's personal balance sheet. Tesla shares fell nearly six per cent the following day, compounding the losses. Musk owns approximately 12 per cent of Tesla. By 24 June, Bloomberg's Billionaires Index valued his fortune at $946 billion, down from more than $1.1 trillion less than a fortnight earlier.