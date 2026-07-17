Millions of investors could soon find themselves a step behind Wall Street after Truth Social announced a premium data service promising trading firms the fastest access to President Donald Trump's posts, which have repeatedly triggered sharp market swings.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, said its new 'Truth API' will launch on 1 August, offering licensed subscribers near-instant access to posts from the platform's 10 most influential accounts, including President Trump. The company says the service is aimed at organisations 'most impacted by the cost of a delay in information,' such as banks and algorithmic trading firms.

The announcement has prompted questions from legal experts and lawmakers over whether selling faster access to a sitting president's market-moving statements could give institutional investors an advantage over ordinary traders.

Why Trump's Truth Social Posts Matter to Investors

Trump has increasingly used Truth Social to announce major policy decisions and economic positions before they are communicated elsewhere. His posts about tariffs, trade negotiations, and foreign policy have triggered immediate movements in US equities, Treasury yields, and global currencies. In April 2025, US markets rallied sharply after Trump announced on Truth Social that many newly introduced tariffs would be paused for 90 days.

That history has turned the platform into essential reading for professional investors looking for an edge. TMTG said many firms have already been monitoring or scraping Truth Social data, adding that the new paid service will provide a faster, licensed alternative while creating a new revenue stream for the company.

The debate has intensified because Trump's posts have previously moved markets within minutes. NBC News explains how the new service is designed to give institutional investors faster access to those updates and why critics say it could give large trading firms an advantage over ordinary investors.

TMTG said many firms have already been monitoring or scraping Truth Social data, adding that the new paid service will provide a faster, licensed alternative while creating a new revenue stream for the company.

'Markets already move on Truth Social posts,' interim chief executive Kevin McGurn said when announcing the product. He added that the company expects Truth API to become 'a meaningful, ongoing source of revenue.'

Why Critics Say the New Service Is Problematic

The announcement has reignited concerns about whether wealthy trading firms could gain an advantage by paying for faster access to information that can influence financial markets. Kathleen Clark, a government ethics expert at Washington University School of Law, told the Associated Press that the move amounts to selling expedited access to presidential information that could affect markets.

'He's selling expedited, privileged access to information about what he is doing as president,' she said, arguing it represented an improper use of public office for private financial gain.

Senator Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, also criticised the proposal, saying it would financially benefit the Trump family while allowing Wall Street traders to profit from earlier access to market-sensitive posts. The White House has previously rejected suggestions that Trump's business interests create conflicts of interest.

Is It Legal?

Legal specialists say the issue is more complicated than it first appears. Robert Frenchman, a partner at New York law firm Dynamis who has represented clients in federal trading investigations, told Reuters that technology companies are generally permitted to offer premium access to their data.

'It certainly does not seem fair, but yes, a tech platform can tier its distribution of information without violating federal securities laws,' he said. That means the debate may centre less on legality than on whether the practice undermines confidence in market fairness.

Premium market data feeds are already common across financial markets, with exchanges and financial data providers selling faster access to professional investors. However, critics argue Truth Social is different because its most influential user is also the sitting US president and the largest shareholder in TMTG.

According to regulatory filings, a trust controlled by Trump's family owns roughly 41% of the company's outstanding shares.

What It Means for Retail Investors

For everyday investors, the biggest concern is that milliseconds can matter in modern financial markets. High-frequency trading firms use automated systems capable of executing trades almost instantly after receiving new information. Even a tiny delay can mean buying or selling after prices have already moved.

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Truth API will initially provide access to posts from the platform's most influential accounts, alongside an archive dating back to 2022. TMTG said it has already secured customers before the service launches next month.

Whether the new offering becomes simply another premium financial data product or intensifies concerns about market fairness and presidential conflicts of interest is likely to remain under close scrutiny as regulators, investors, and lawmakers assess its impact.