A microphone accidentally broadcast private conversations between world leaders at the G7 summit in France, capturing discussions about Greenland, cigarettes and football before formal talks began.

The unexpected hot-mic moment unfolded as leaders assembled in Évian-les-Bains for meetings focused on global security, trade and ongoing conflicts. Audio carried by the summit's host broadcaster picked up the exchanges while delegates were taking their seats, with clips rapidly circulating online.

Among the remarks caught on air were comments from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about quitting smoking and a brief mention of Greenland by US President Donald Trump. The conversations offered a rare glimpse behind the carefully managed public stage of international diplomacy and quickly became one of the summit's most widely shared moments.

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What Was Caught on the Microphones?

One of the clearest exchanges involved Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who revealed she had recently stopped smoking. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz jokingly asked whether she had shared one of her final cigarettes with him, prompting laughter around the table. Meloni replied that she had not smoked since 1 May and described herself as a 'fighter' as she discussed giving up the habit.

Italian PM Meloni tells G7 leaders that she quit smoking 1 month ago



In October 2025, Turkish President Erdogan told her: “You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking.”



French President Emmanuel Macron jumped into the conversation, saying: “It’s impossible!”



“I know, I… pic.twitter.com/eXdgZHODaB — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 17, 2026

The G7 Summit in France delivered important results for Ukraine. Most importantly, we agreed on additional strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense. There will be new steps to put pressure on Russia over its war – pressure for the sake of peace. Our partners will ensure support for… pic.twitter.com/QhKnciR4T7 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 17, 2026

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was among those heard congratulating her, while other leaders joined the light-hearted conversation before formal proceedings began.

The recordings also captured leaders discussing football as the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues across North America. The casual tone contrasted sharply with the serious international issues awaiting discussion later in the day.

Why the Greenland Remark Drew Attention

One of the most widely shared clips involved US President Donald Trump and European Council President António Costa. During the exchange, Trump could be heard mentioning 'Greenland', although only a fragment of the conversation was audible and the wider context of the remark was unclear.

The reference nevertheless attracted significant attention because of Trump's long-standing interest in the Arctic territory. During both his first and current presidencies, Trump has argued that Greenland holds strategic and economic importance for the United States, and previous suggestions that Washington should acquire the Danish autonomous territory generated diplomatic controversy.

Because so little of the conversation was audible, it remains unclear whether the leaders were discussing security, trade, Arctic policy or another subject entirely. However, the mention was enough to spark widespread speculation online.

A Rare Glimpse Behind Closed Doors

Accidental microphone broadcasts have occasionally produced memorable moments at international summits, but it remains unusual for multiple conversations involving several world leaders to be transmitted before a major diplomatic session.

The recordings did not reveal policy disagreements or diplomatic tensions. Instead, they highlighted the ordinary interactions that often take place before formal negotiations begin, with leaders discussing personal habits, sport and current events while waiting for meetings to start.

Important G7 session on AI.



AI is developing exponentially. It is the most important technology of our time.



It comes with immense potential, but also risks for free, democratic societies.



I believe Europe and the US should work together on AI.



Together, we represent 70% of… pic.twitter.com/ZFPltDYdG5 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 17, 2026

The incident offered an unusual glimpse behind the carefully managed public image of international diplomacy, where cameras typically capture prepared remarks rather than spontaneous conversation.

As the summit continued, attention returned to discussions on Ukraine, the Middle East and the global economy. Yet for many viewers following events online, the unexpected hot-mic recordings became one of the day's most widely shared talking points, providing a brief look at world leaders away from speeches, communiqués and official statements.