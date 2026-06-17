A data breach has exposed the agenda and attendee list for a private retreat linked to billionaire investor Peter Thiel, revealing discussion sessions titled 'Build-a-Cult', 'How's Your Sex Life?', 'Navigating WWIII' and 'Battlefield Technologies'.

The leaked records, first reported by WIRED, relate to Dialog, an invitation-only organisation co-founded by Thiel that brings together influential figures from technology, business, government and academia. Documents exposed online included registration details for more than 200 participants expected to attend the group's 2026 gathering near Dublin between 12 and 16 August.

Beyond the unusual session titles, the breach has provided a rare glimpse inside one of Silicon Valley's most exclusive networking organisations while also raising questions about the security of personal information submitted by attendees.

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What Is Dialog?

Dialog was founded in 2006 by Thiel and entrepreneur Auren Hoffman. The organisation brings together senior figures from technology, finance, government, academia and the military for private discussions that operate largely outside public view.

Over the past two decades, its events have attracted influential participants from across the United States and Europe. Dialog promotes its gatherings as forums for candid conversation and relationship-building, with many discussions taking place under rules designed to encourage off-the-record exchanges.

That reputation for privacy is one reason the data breach has attracted significant attention.

Why the Agenda Drew Attention

According to the leaked programme, Dialog's 2026 retreat combines discussions on artificial intelligence, geopolitics and emerging technologies with sessions focused on relationships, community-building and personal development.

Among the most widely discussed titles were 'Build-a-Cult' and 'How's Your Sex Life?', both of which circulated widely online after details of the retreat became public. Other sessions reportedly include 'Money (Does?) Buy Happiness', 'Navigating WWIII' and 'Battlefield Technologies'.

One session titled 'Build-a-Cult' is reportedly scheduled to be moderated by the founder of the Christian networking platform Pray.com, while another explores whether money contributes to personal fulfilment.

The title has also drawn attention because it echoes comments Thiel has made about company culture. In his 2014 book Zero to One, the billionaire investor argued that successful startups often resemble 'slightly less extreme kinds of cults', describing highly committed teams built around a shared mission as a competitive advantage.

The agenda reflects Dialog's unusual approach of pairing discussions about global affairs and emerging technologies with conversations about relationships, influence and community-building.

Silicon Valley, NATO and Hollywood

The registration records reportedly name 222 participants for the August gathering, reflecting Dialog's unusually broad network of contacts.

Those listed include technology executives, investors, academics, military officials and current or former public servants. Among the names reported are General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and Randall Kroszner, a former governor of the US Federal Reserve who now serves on the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee.

scoop i posted On The Other website pic.twitter.com/um3Anl07GV — maia arson crimew gay facts and tea (@awawawhoami) June 16, 2026

The names from Peter Thiel’s secret society invitation-only retreat have been leaked, which will include topics like surviving World War III and building your own cult.



Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Tulsi Gabbard, Jared Kushner, Reid Hoffman, Jonathan Greenblatt, Larry Summers, Cory… pic.twitter.com/112Ijusytm — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) June 17, 2026

Reports also indicate that the attendee list extended beyond technology and government circles, including figures from the entertainment industry. The publication also reported that some attendees registered using personal or corporate email addresses rather than official government accounts.

Privacy Concerns After Data Exposure

Beyond the attendee list and conference agenda, the exposed database reportedly contained personal information submitted during registration. This included biographies, home cities, membership histories and responses to optional questions about political views.

For an organisation built around private conversations and carefully curated relationships, the breach has revealed far more than attendee names and contact details. It has also exposed the unusual mix of discussions, personalities and networking that have helped make Dialog one of Silicon Valley's most exclusive gatherings.