Read more Is Taylor Swift's Rumoured Madison Square Garden Wedding Really Linked to Elizabeth Taylor? What the Evidence Shows Is Taylor Swift's Rumoured Madison Square Garden Wedding Really Linked to Elizabeth Taylor? What the Evidence Shows

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have become the focus of breakup rumours after fans noticed the actress was absent from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, with online speculation later dragging Drew Starkey into the conversation.

The rumours began after Antonoff attended Swift and Kelce's 3 July wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden with his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, rather than Qualley. For some fans, Qualley's absence stood out because Antonoff is one of Swift's closest collaborators and longtime friends.

Some social media users initially claimed Qualley could not attend because she was filming 'King Snake' in Arkansas. Others then pushed back, arguing that production had already wrapped. The speculation grew after celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi reportedly shared an unverified claim placing Qualley in Woodstock, New York, on 2 July, one day before the wedding.

Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly addressed the claims.

How Drew Starkey Became Part of the Rumours

As the breakup speculation spread, fans began linking Qualley to her 'King Snake' co-star Drew Starkey.

That's exactly what I thought because Drew took Margaret to watch a basketball game at a school where her dad is the team's coach. She brought her dog, and Drew's brother was there too. They also went to a swimming pool. https://t.co/Ca2Qm2d4bO pic.twitter.com/MwmTra0L6T — Selma (@Mabelxsg) July 7, 2026

The discussion appeared to stem from photos of the two actors spending time together, including images at a basketball game and near a swimming pool. However, there is no confirmed evidence that Qualley and Starkey are romantically involved.

Some fans argued the pictures were taken during production and did not suggest anything beyond a working relationship or friendship.

One social media user criticised the speculation, writing: 'Guys, it's way past time for y'all to stop shoving Drew into every damn news story out there.' The user added that the photos appeared to be from the period when they were filming 'King Snake' and said there had been no new sightings suggesting anything romantic.

What About Odessa A'Zion?

The Starkey rumours also revived questions about his own personal life.

Fans have previously linked the 'Outer Banks' actor to actress Odessa A'Zion after the pair met while filming 'Hellraiser.'

Although Starkey and A'Zion have appeared together at public events, neither has confirmed a relationship. That history made some fans even more sceptical of the Qualley rumours, with one person asking: 'Isn't he dating Odessa?'

Instagram Clues Fuel More Speculation

Fans also pointed to Qualley's Instagram activity as another supposed sign that something may have shifted in her marriage.

Some claimed she changed her username from @isimostar to @sarahmargaretqualley23. The old name drew attention because 'Isimo' had been connected by fans to Antonoff, who referenced the nickname in a Bleachers song title.

she also deleted the only photos of her and jack from her insta.



these are gone 🤗 https://t.co/bmgr1mMgOX pic.twitter.com/YfxPLJO3yH — a. (@jjoeypotter) July 7, 2026

Others noticed that Qualley deleted the only photos of herself and Antonoff, including their wedding photos, from her Instagram page. Still, none of these details confirms a breakup. Celebrity fans often read deeply into social media changes, especially when a couple is already private.

Where Things Stand Now

Qualley and Antonoff married in August 2023 after dating for several years.

Their relationship has often drawn attention because of Antonoff's close ties to Swift and Qualley's rising profile as an actress. For now, however, the rumours remain just that: rumours.

Antonoff has not announced a split. Qualley has not commented on Starkey. Starkey has not addressed the speculation either. Until one of them speaks publicly, the connection between Margaret Qualley and Drew Starkey appears to be an internet theory built on timing, photos and fan guesswork.