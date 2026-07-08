Katie Price says her lifelong search for love has left her 'vulnerable and needy,' a central admission in her new Sky documentary Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, which charts her relationships, trauma and therapy across three decades in the spotlight.

The 48-year-old media personality, currently married to businessman Lee Andrews, lays out how her fixation on finding a soulmate has shaped her decisions, often with painful consequences.

For context, Price has been married three times before and engaged multiple times, with a dating history that has frequently played out in public. Her latest documentary revisits those relationships alongside earlier experiences, including childhood abuse and her rise as glamour model Jordan in the 1990s, offering a through-line she suggests explains much of what followed.

Katie Price Documentary Reveals Pattern Behind Relationships

The most striking thread in Katie Price: Nothing To Hide is not any single revelation, but the pattern. 'When I've been in love I've been blind. I've always needed a man,' Price says in the programme, describing a cycle of intense attachment followed by fallout. It is a blunt assessment, and one she returns to more than once.

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Former partners appear throughout the four-part series, including Gary Bolingbroke, Dane Bowers, Gareth Gates and Alex Reid.

Their recollections broadly align on one point, that relationships with Price moved fast and burned brightly.

Bolingbroke recalls how their early romance flipped public perception of him, from a known local footballer to 'Jordan's fella,' a shift that hinted at the imbalance fame would bring.

That imbalance sharpened quickly. Price admits she began seeing Teddy Sheringham in 1996 while still with Bolingbroke, a decision that landed in tabloid headlines almost immediately. 'I'd always fancied Teddy Sheringham so I thought f*** it,' she says in the documentary, recalling how the fallout reached her family home the next day.

Her subsequent relationship with Dane Bowers is framed as one of genuine emotional intensity. Both describe being in love, though Bowers struggled with her topless modelling career, asking her to stop.

She briefly agreed, then reversed course after feeling excluded from his professional life, posing again in what she now presents as an act of retaliation. It is messy, contradictory stuff, and the documentary does not try to tidy it up.

Trauma, Therapy And Katie Price's Self-Reflection

The news came after Price opened up about a far earlier trauma, recounting an incident at age seven when she says she was sexually assaulted in a park. She describes other children intervening and police involvement, adding that the experience, and others that followed, left a lasting imprint. 'Through the years, there's a picture of abuse by men against me,' she says.

She connects that history to her later need for control and validation, particularly during her Jordan years. 'I wanted people to want me... but they couldn't touch me,' she explains, framing glamour modelling as a space where she set the terms. It is a perspective that complicates how that era has often been discussed, even now.

Therapy features heavily in the documentary, with Price saying she has worked to process trauma and manage behaviour linked to her ADHD diagnosis. She describes learning to curb impulsivity 'to a degree,' though she is clear that change has limits. 'You can't change who I am,' she says.

Some of the most difficult moments come in her account of heartbreak. After her split from Bowers, Price describes attempting to harm herself, not with a clear wish to die but as a way, she says, to prove the depth of her feelings. It did not bring him back. That admission, delivered without much cushioning, lands heavily.

Her relationship with Dwight Yorke, father of her eldest son Harvey, is presented more starkly. 'It wasn't love at all,' she says, describing it as 'massive revenge' against Bowers. Yorke later left during her pregnancy, a detail that has long been part of the public record and is revisited here without embellishment.

Gareth Gates, who was 17 when they became involved, also appears, acknowledging the relationship as serious despite years of public denial. Price expresses regret over later discussing their private life in a tabloid interview, saying it was driven by anger. 'That was a moment I wish I never did,' she admits.

There are lighter recollections, though even those carry an edge. Her marriage to Peter Andre, whom she met on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, is described as 'the best times of my life,' before its abrupt end in 2009. It is one of the few moments where the tone softens, briefly.

Price also addresses recent concern about her appearance, acknowledging she looks like a 'stick insect' and admitting she has struggled to value herself despite multiple cosmetic procedures. It is a striking line, not least because it undercuts the image she spent years constructing.

And then there is the present. She says she is in a better place, grounded by therapy and self-awareness, though still recognisably herself. Whether that translates into stability in her current marriage is left hanging, almost deliberately. Not everything resolves neatly. Sometimes it just... continues.