A gunman carrying an AR-style rifle walked past the drive-through at a newly opened In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, before firing towards a row of Tesla vehicles connected to Superchargers.

One of the most widely shared videos from the attack showed not only the gunfire but also a detail many electric vehicle owners had not considered: a charging vehicle cannot simply drive away while it remains plugged in.

The shooting on Saturday left three people dead, including the suspected gunman, and seven others injured, according to Twin Falls authorities.

While investigators have not said Teslas were specifically targeted, footage from the scene and eyewitness accounts have focused attention on whether current EV charging systems provide drivers with a practical means of escaping an active threat.

Video Shows Gunfire Near Tesla Charging Bays

Police said the shooting began at about 2:29pm local time outside the In-N-Out Burger on Blue Lakes Boulevard, which had opened only days earlier. Videos recorded by witnesses show the gunman moving through the restaurant's drive-through before firing multiple rounds into the adjacent commercial parking area, where several Tesla vehicles were charging.

One widely circulated clip shows bullets striking at least one Tesla parked beside a Supercharger stall. Authorities have not identified the occupants of the vehicles shown in the footage.

Police have also not stated whether the charging area was deliberately targeted or whether the vehicles were struck because they were located within the gunman's line of fire.

WATCH: Video reportedly shows one of the two believed suspects opening fire with what appears to be an AR-style rifle in a parking lot in Twin Falls, Idaho. No word on casualties. pic.twitter.com/eBo3zagILN — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) August 1, 2026

Family Accounts Describe Drivers Unable To Leave

Accounts shared by relatives and independent investigators describe one couple sitting inside a Tesla while it was connected to a Supercharger when the shooting began. According to those accounts, the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head while the woman was wounded in the arm.

Police have not publicly confirmed those identities. Separately, North Star Taxi confirmed one of its drivers, Terry Dudley, was shot while sitting in his Tesla at the charging station.

His family later said he underwent surgery and remained in hospital in a stable condition. Investigators continue to identify those injured and have cautioned that not all information circulating online has been officially verified.

Why Charging Teslas Cannot Immediately Pull Away

Tesla vehicles cannot normally be driven while the charging connector remains physically attached. The system is designed as a safety feature to prevent damage to high-voltage charging equipment and to reduce the risk of electrical hazards.

Before moving the vehicle, drivers must stop the charging session or manually disconnect the charging cable. That design has prompted discussion following the Twin Falls shooting, with some EV owners questioning whether emergency override functions should allow vehicles to pull away during life-threatening situations.

Tesla has not publicly commented on the issue following the shooting. The company already incorporates safety protections into its charging systems, but no publicly announced feature allows drivers to override a connected charging cable during an emergency.

Witnesses Recall Exchange of Gunfire

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The attack ended after an armed civilian confronted the gunman. Lane Koehn, a 34-year-old witness, told reporters he saw a man armed with a handgun return fire after the rifleman emerged from the drive-through.

'They were exchanging fire,' Koehn said. Video recorded from nearby vehicles appears to show the civilian firing towards the suspect while taking cover.

Police have not officially identified the armed civilian or stated whether his shots struck the gunman. Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks later confirmed the threat had ended.

Jerome Police Chief Duane Rubink said investigators believe the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The FBI has joined the investigation and established a digital evidence portal for witnesses.

Investigation Probes Motive and Charging-Safety Questions

Authorities have not released the gunman's identity or established a motive. Officials also have not indicated that Tesla owners or electric vehicles were intentionally selected as targets.

The investigation remains focused on reconstructing the suspect's movements through the restaurant, parking area and neighbouring businesses before the shooting ended. The widely shared footage has also prompted a separate discussion beyond the criminal investigation.

While investigators continue examining what happened in Twin Falls, images of vehicles remaining connected to charging equipment during the attack have drawn renewed attention to whether emergency escape procedures for public EV charging infrastructure should change as electric vehicle use grows.