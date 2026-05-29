Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he instructed the Israeli military to extend its control over 70 per cent of the Gaza Strip, marking a significant escalation in Israel's campaign against Hamas. Speaking during a conference in the occupied West Bank, Netanyahu stated that Israeli forces had already increased their hold from around 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the territory and would continue advancing 'step by step'.

The announcement has intensified fears over the future of Gaza and the fragile ceasefire brokered by the United States in October 2025. Palestinian officials and international observers warn that expanding Israeli control could force nearly two million Palestinians into increasingly overcrowded areas while raising concerns that Gaza may become permanently divided.

Israeli Forces Expand Grip On Gaza

During his remarks, Netanyahu declared that Israel was 'tightening' its control over Hamas and signalled that further territorial gains were imminent. Members of the audience reportedly urged him to seize the entirety of Gaza, reflecting growing pressure from hardline supporters within Israel.

Maps issued by the Israel Defense Forces in late April reportedly showed the military already controlling approximately 64 per cent of the enclave. The latest directive would push Israeli authority over even larger sections of the devastated coastal territory.

Under the terms of the October 2025 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Israeli troops had withdrawn to a demarcation boundary known as the 'yellow line', leaving them in control of roughly 53 per cent of Gaza. Hamas has accused Israel of steadily moving beyond those agreed positions.

The Palestinian militant group claimed earlier this week that the continued expansion represented 'an explicit and ongoing undermining' of the ceasefire arrangement. Hamas argued that Israel was attempting to impose 'new facts on the ground by force' in order to strengthen long-term military control over Gaza.

Ceasefire Faces Growing Pressure

The ceasefire, brokered with support from the United States and promoted by US President Donald Trump, was intended to reduce hostilities and pave the way for gradual stabilisation in Gaza. However, negotiations surrounding the agreement have stalled in recent months, fuelling fears that the temporary separation line could evolve into a permanent border.

Nickolay Mladenov, the Bulgarian diplomat overseeing implementation of the agreement, warned earlier this month that without meaningful progress the 'yellow line' risked becoming 'a fence or wall' that would permanently divide Gaza.

Mladenov also acknowledged the continuing humanitarian crisis inside the territory, saying civilians were still dying and many families remained fearful of renewed Israeli air strikes. Large parts of Gaza remain in ruins following months of fighting, with infrastructure severely damaged and humanitarian aid deliveries heavily strained.

Continuing Violence Deepens Crisis

Despite the ceasefire technically remaining in effect, Israeli military strikes have continued across Gaza. Israel accuses Hamas of violating the agreement by rebuilding its military capabilities and rearming its fighters.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Public Health, more than 850 people have reportedly been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire began. Earlier this month, Israel killed Izz al-Din al-Haddad, a senior commander of Hamas' military wing, in an air strike. His successor was reportedly killed less than two weeks later in another operation.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed that all individuals linked to the 7 October attacks would be pursued and eliminated. Meanwhile, Hamas has continued refusing to disarm, one of the central requirements of the ceasefire framework.

International discussions over deploying a multinational security force to Gaza have also made little progress. Although several countries have reportedly expressed willingness to participate, no timetable has been agreed, leaving uncertainty over how the territory could eventually be governed or secured.