Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has cut direct contact with the family of Nancy Guthrie, the 84‑year‑old mother of 'Today' co‑anchor Savannah Guthrie, more than 100 days after she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, a decision that has shifted all family communication to the FBI and fuelled public unease over the seemingly stalled investigation.

The Nancy Guthrie case update highlights growing tension between Nanos and the family as the investigation enters a phase without clear public progress toward an arrest. Authorities believe Nancy is still alive and that the abduction was likely targeted, although there is still no suspect or further released details that would satisfy the family or the public.

Sheriff Nanos Steps Back From Direct Family Contact

In a recent interview with People, Nanos confirmed that he no longer speaks directly with Savannah Guthrie, Annie Guthrie, or Camron Guthrie about the Pima County Sheriff Nancy Guthrie investigation, emphasising that the FBI has taken over that role.

He acknowledged that the public is 'frustrated,' adding that the passing of each day feels like '100 days' to the family because they still do not know Nancy's whereabouts or condition.

Nanos stressed the need for caution in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case, warning that a misstep could lead to an incorrect arrest or a false accusation. He said investigators remain focused on digital material, DNA, and thousands of hours of traffic and doorbell‑camera footage, while also withholding some evidence from the public to protect the integrity of the probe.

The FBI's national account later stated on X that it was offering a reward of up to 50,000 dollars 'for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance', directing the public to the agency's kidnap‑wanted page for further details.

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.



She was last seen at her residence in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, on the… pic.twitter.com/4GsKV7zFxo — FBI (@FBI) February 5, 2026

Family Appeals, Media Attention And Mounting Pressure

Savannah Guthrie has publicly appealed for information in the Nancy Guthrie update, urging the public to come forward with any leads, while also expressing gratitude for the resources poured into the search.

The Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie branches of the family have also released statements asking for privacy, even as they continue to press for answers about the Nancy Guthrie missing mother.

Generic forensic and law‑enforcement commentators note that such high‑profile cases can suffer from an overload of tips and false leads, which may partly explain why the Sheriff Nanos no longer talking to Savannah Annie Camron shift has been framed as a way to manage the flow of information.

Growing Scrutiny Of Sheriff Nanos And His Office

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: 'Somewhere Around Her Home' Claim Ignites Reactions Amid Sheriff's Secret Admission Nancy Guthrie Update: 'Somewhere Around Her Home' Claim Ignites Reactions Amid Sheriff's Secret Admission

Separately, the Chris Nanos sheriff Nancy Guthrie controversy has been amplified by broader scrutiny of his conduct as Pima County Sheriff, including questions raised by county officials over personnel and financial matters and a separate allegation of perjury dating to his time in El Paso, Texas.

Despite these pressures, the Pima County Board of Supervisors has chosen to retain Nanos while leaving him in charge of the local investigation, even as the Sheriff Nanos no longer talking to Savannah Annie Camron dynamic becomes a focal point of public debate.

Internal documents seen by several outlets indicate that Nanos has repeatedly justified the distance from the family on the grounds that the Nancy Guthrie investigation is still evolving and that 'every piece of evidence we release publicly can change the behaviour of those we are looking for'.

As the case passes the 100‑day mark, law‑enforcement sources described the probe as 'still growing', with no end in sight, and the public is left watching for a potential arrest that Nanos has said 'will be made at some point', though he has refused to speculate on when that might happen.