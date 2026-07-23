Jameela Jamil's 'British evil' rant has sparked widespread online debate after the British actress and broadcaster described British people as 'the most evil people in history' during a recent appearance on a podcast.

The remarks, made while discussing her role in The Good Place alongside Blakely Thornton and Justin Sylvester, quickly spread across social media, prompting fierce criticism from some users and support from others. The controversy has reignited discussions about Britain's colonial history, free speech and national identity.

Jameela Jamil Explains Her Comments About Britain

Jamil, who played Tahani Al-Jamil in the acclaimed comedy The Good Place, reflected on developing the character before making the controversial remarks. She said the show's writers initially wanted Tahani to appear much sweeter but that she made the character 'a bit more of a b****.'

Actress Jameela Jamil: British people are truly the most evil people in history. They are Thanos. Britain is Thanos. They owe 43 trillion to India.

pic.twitter.com/utEuogqE4q — Defiant L's (@DefiantLs) July 21, 2026

She then contrasted American perceptions of British people with her own views, saying, 'Americans think British people are so sweet, which is so crazy because British people are truly the most evil people in history. They are Thanos. Britain is Thanos. They owe 43 trillion to India. We colonise the world.'

Later in the conversation, Jamil discussed her move to the United States, saying she had lived there for a decade after leaving London to pursue acting. Although she acknowledged concerns about the political climate in America, she also criticised Britain, saying it was 'f*****' and claiming Brexit had 'paved the way for American chaos.'

'British Evil' Rant Triggers Backlash

Shortly after the podcast clips were shared online, social media users reacted strongly. One critic suggested Jamil should renounce her British citizenship and sponsor someone from India who wished to live in Britain instead.

One person wrote on X, 'Why do so many people hate the very country whose passport they hold? Jameela Jamil, born and raised in Britain just called British people 'the most evil people in history.' The post went on to argue that Jamil was condemning 'her own country' before concluding, 'Jameela Jamil should be in India.'

Others defended the actress's right to express her views. Broadcaster and social commentator Narinder Kaur wrote, 'They've all gone crazy because a brown British woman - Jameela Jamil, dared to say in her opinion... 'British people are truly the most evil people in history. They are Thanos. Britain is Thanos. They owe 43 trillion to India.' Her opinion based on history. Her freedom of speech.'

Another supporter commented, 'Railways and the legal system aside, we did treat India pretty terribly... I don't doubt they are worthier of reparations than most who demand it, £43TN is insane. It could never be paid.'

Debate Over Britain's History Continues

Jamil first rose to prominence in Britain as a television presenter and radio personality before finding international success with The Good Place. She has since become known for outspoken views on body image, mental health and politics.

The latest controversy has once again divided opinion, with critics accusing her of unfairly attacking Britain while supporters argue she is raising difficult historical and political issues. As the podcast clip continues to circulate online, the debate surrounding Jameela Jamil's 'British evil' rant shows no sign of ending.