Toronto rapper and OnlyFans creator Chromazz sparked controversy during a recent livestream broadcast when she criticised Islam, prompting fellow internet personality Neon to walk off the set.

The exit occurred after Neon declined to take a shot of alcohol, citing his Muslim faith. This led Chromazz to make a series of claims regarding the religion, including statements that Muslims can marry '8-year-olds'.

During the incident, which was captured on video and circulated across various social media platforms, the OnlyFans creator further alleged that Muslim men are permitted to have eight wives and possess virgins waiting for them in heaven.

Neon abruptly ended his participation in the broadcast following the remarks, leaving Chromazz alone on camera.

The livestream controversy follows shortly after Chromazz gained renewed mainstream visibility for her role in a recent music event.

The influencer was featured throughout the cinematic rollout of Drake's Iceman Episode 4 livestream, which served as a promotional event ahead of his album release.

Chromazz and Her Viral Toronto Connections

Born Janessa Melina Mendez, the Ecuadorian-Canadian artist appeared in multiple scenes filmed across Toronto for the Iceman project. One widely shared visual featured her sitting on Drake's lap inside the Toronto City Hall council chamber. The visual spread online as fans attempted to identify the local figures involved in the album rollout.

Her deep ties to the city's culture stem from her upbringing in Toronto's Jane and Finch neighbourhood. Although she frequently travelled to Ecuador during her youth, an experience that profoundly shaped the Latin rhythms and Spanish-language hooks now woven into her music, her early identity was firmly established within the local hip-hop circuit.

Often referred to as 'Toronto's First Lady,' Chromazz has cultivated a significant following through a combination of music releases, viral internet moments, and adult content creation on OnlyFans.

Her musical catalogue initially gained traction with the underground record 'Talk That Shit', before she expanded her sound into a mix of trap, reggaeton, and pop. Tracks such as 'S.B.W.', 'Famosa', and 'Melania Trump' helped increase her visibility online, establishing her image as one of the most talked-about rap personalities in the city.

Chromazz has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, blending her music career with her adult entertainment ventures to maintain visibility in the digital landscape.

Defending Drake and the OnlyFans Star Persona

Her appearance in the Iceman visual project was not entirely unexpected for fans who follow Drake's extended Toronto circle closely. Chromazz previously defended the recording artist publicly during his feud with Kendrick Lamar, dismissing Lamar's music during an interview with the No Jumper platform while praising Drake's dominance and influence.

During the conversation, Chromazz spoke candidly about her personal relationship with Drake, calling him 'charming' and suggesting he has a distinct way of making people around him feel connected to him.

Elsewhere in the same interview, she argued that Drake gave Lamar too much attention during their battle. She questioned Lamar's broad appeal when compared directly to Drake's mainstream success. This interview took place several months prior to her recent livestream clash with Neon.

As Chromazz continues navigating both the music industry and digital content creation, her ability to generate polarising headlines remains a constant factor. Whether through major collaborations or divisive internet moments, she consistently ensures her name stays in the public eye.