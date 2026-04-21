Natalie Portman is expecting her third child with partner Tanguy Destable, announcing the news just two years after her high-profile divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

The 44-year-old Black Swan actress confirmed the pregnancy in a revealing Harper's Bazaar interview on 17 April 2026, describing the experience as a 'miracle' she is deeply grateful for.

While the public celebrates this latest piece of Hollywood baby news, a more provocative narrative is emerging from within the star's inner circle.

According to reports, Portman now views the Benjamin Millepied cheating scandal not as a tragedy, but as a strategic exit that allowed her to find a 'steadier' and more fulfilling life with Destable. Sources claim the actress has told friends that her ex-husband effectively 'did her a favour' by allowing their marriage to collapse.

Natalie Portman, reveals to 'Harper's Bazaar,' that she's expecting her third child with her partner, French music producer Tanguy Destable.https://t.co/sxsPuN7Jh9 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 20, 2026

Portman finalised her divorce from Millepied in 2024, a year after French magazine Voici reported that the choreographer had been involved in an extramarital affair. The actress, 44, already shares two children with Millepied, son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amelia, 9.

Natalie Portman And Benjamin Millepied After The Break

Star attributes to an unnamed source the claim that Portman now believes Millepied 'did her a favour' because, without the collapse of that marriage, she would never have met Destable.

La actriz, que tiene dos hijos de 14 y 9 años, será madre junto al productor musical Tanguy Destable dos años después de su divorcio de Benjamin Millepied https://t.co/VXPsIVLMsP — EL PAÍS Chile (@elpais_chile) April 20, 2026

The source says the split from Millepied hit Portman harder than she ever showed in public and left her questioning a great deal, including her faith in relationships.

Destable is described as the person who restored Portman's sense of calm. The source calls him 'such a solid guy' and says she feels a kind of peace with him that was never really present with Millepied.

Pregnant Natalie Portman ‘Talking About Marrying’ Boyfriend Tanguy Destable: ‘Happiest She’s Ever Been’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/uAmh6q9x4a pic.twitter.com/yM3o1PCmcD — Star Magazine (@Star_News) April 20, 2026

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied And The New Pregnancy

What gives the report more weight is the pregnancy itself, because that point appears to be grounded in remarks linked to Portman rather than anonymous colour alone. 'Tanguy and I are very excited,' Portman was quoted as saying to Harper's Bazaar, a line that firmly places Destable as the father of the baby she is now expecting.

From there, Star pushes the story further into future-planning territory. Its source claims Portman and Destable have moved quickly, that the pregnancy has deepened the relationship and that marriage is now being discussed before the baby arrives.

Natalie Portman ‘has a normal Parisian life’ these days, ‘her French is good’ https://t.co/2luYaRyH5C — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) April 21, 2026

The source says this is 'the happiest she's ever been,' which is a sweeping claim but one clearly intended to frame Destable not as a rebound or a discreet companion after divorce, but as the partner around whom Portman is rebuilding family life.

Natalie Portman Dined with Partner Tanguy Destable and His Mom at Paris Restaurant 1 Week Before Announcing Baby News https://t.co/7Cq7ZtKD3H — People (@people) April 18, 2026

Who Is The New Man? Meet Tanguy Destable The 'Baby Daddy'

While headlines have buzzed with questions about the identity of the Tanguy Destable baby daddy, the man himself is well-known in the European creative scene.

A 45-year-old French music producer and composer who performs under the stage name Tanguy Destable Tepr, he has reportedly been dating Portman since early 2025. The couple, who now reside in Paris, have maintained a low profile compared to the intense scrutiny of Portman's previous marriage.

Insiders suggest that Destable's 'solid' and grounded nature provided the calm Portman needed following the chaotic fallout of her previous relationship.

Now settled in the French capital, Portman appears to be embracing a slower, more intentional pace of life. As the daughter of a prominent fertility doctor, the actress spoke candidly in her Harper's Bazaar interview about the 'privilege' of becoming pregnant at 44. She noted that she grew up hearing about the struggles many women face when trying to conceive, which has given her a 'deep appreciation' for her current situation.

As the Black Swan actress prepares for the birth of her third child, the shadow of her former marriage appears to have finally dissipated. In its place is a life that Portman herself describes as 'beautiful every day,' proving that sometimes the most painful endings are simply precursors to better beginnings.