Jessica Alba's decision not to sign a prenuptial agreement before marrying actor Danny Ramirez has reportedly 'stunned' some of her friends, who are said to be worried about the Sin City star's estimated $60 million fortune and the speed of the relationship, according to Star magazine.

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Alba, 44, is preparing for a new chapter after the end of her 16-year marriage to film producer Cash Warren, which concluded in 2025. The pair, who married in 2008, did not have a prenup in place either, a detail that has now resurfaced as she plans a future with 33-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor Ramirez, to whom she has been romantically linked for less than a year, according to the outlet.

Prenup Stance Rooted In Romance, Not Risk

The report paints a picture of an actress who is almost philosophically opposed to the idea of financial contracts in marriage. A source quoted by Star claims Alba sees prenuptial agreements as fundamentally unromantic and at odds with what she believes marriage is supposed to represent.

'Jessica is a romantic through and through and to her, prenups are the least romantic thing,' the insider said, adding that the Fantastic Four star, who co-founded The Honest Company, 'cringes at the idea' of signing one.

The source went further, suggesting Alba's position is not simply about sentimentality but her concept of trust. 'She says if she is going to marry someone, it's because she knows their character and trusts them,' the insider explained. 'If she feels she needs a prenup to 'protect' herself, she's not going to get married. To her, that's a sign something is wrong.'

On the face of it, that is a striking stance for someone reportedly worth $60 million, a figure cited in the piece from Celebrity Net Worth and repeated by Star. In a town where contracts are standard, Alba seems prepared to rely on judgement and emotional instinct rather than legal insulation.

Her previous marriage is being quietly used by those close to the situation as Exhibit A. The source noted that Alba did not have a prenup with Warren, and yet, when their relationship ended after more than a decade and a half, 'they were able to solve things.' No details of their financial settlement were given, but the implication is that the experience has only reinforced her belief that such agreements are unnecessary.

The same insider added that Alba is aware of the concerns around her choice and appears tired of the scrutiny. 'She swears she's not worried and she wants people to stop bugging her about it,' the source said.

Friends 'Stunned' By Prenup Refusal And Pace Of Romance

If Alba feels assured, the mood among some of her friends is described rather differently. According to Star's reporting, the decision not to sign a prenup with Ramirez has surprised those in her inner circle, not just because of her wealth, but because of the relatively short timeline of the romance.

'It's a decision that has left Alba's friends 'stunned',' the magazine's source claimed, pointing to the fact that she and Ramirez have been publicly linked for under a year. In their view, this is all moving too quickly for someone coming out of a long-term marriage.

'They feel like she's rushing way too fast and isn't thinking straight, but there's nothing they can do,' the insider said. 'She's totally lost in this guy.'

The characterisation is not that Ramirez is a risk, but that the situation makes those around her uneasy. There is a tension here between a Hollywood veteran's romantic conviction and the more cautious instincts of friends who have watched the industry chew up and spit out relationships for decades.

Yet the description of Ramirez in the report is pointedly positive. The source called the Top Gun: Maverick star 'a really decent guy,' and emphasised his treatment of Alba. 'He treats Jessica like the queen she is and there's never any drama or even a hint of a wandering eye. It's easy to see why she's fallen so hard for him.'

No representatives for Alba or Ramirez are quoted in the piece and there is no on-the-record confirmation from either of them about wedding plans or legal arrangements around their finances. All claims about their intentions and conversations come from unnamed sources speaking to Star.

That lack of direct confirmation leaves plenty of room for scepticism about the finer details. Celebrity relationship reporting often relies on people around the pair rather than the couple themselves, and motivations can be murky. For now, the story sits in that grey area where private decisions meet public curiosity: a hugely successful actor and entrepreneur apparently prepared to trust her instincts, even when the sums involved would send most people straight to a lawyer.