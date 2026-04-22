Jennifer Lopez has reportedly called time on her brief fling with Brett Goldstein in Los Angeles after deciding the Ted Lasso star lacks the 'A-List' clout required to replace her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

The singer and actress, 56, was first linked to Goldstein, 45, on the set of their upcoming raunchy romantic comedy Office Romance, just months after her high-profile divorce from Affleck was finalised in January, according to an unnamed source quoted by US outlet In Touch.

While insiders describe the British actor as being 'extremely sweet' on the pop icon, Lopez reportedly viewed the relationship as a strictly temporary rebound. Sources claim that JLo is now seeking a partner who matches Affleck's on every level, from global star quality to a matching bank balance.

With reports suggesting a staggering $295 million wealth gap between her former husband and her co-star, the 'Jenny from the Block' singer has allegedly concluded that Goldstein simply 'doesn't hit the mark'.

Despite the on-set flirting that ignited the rumours, Lopez is said to be moving forward with a 'clear vision' for her life that prioritises status and long-term celebrity standing.

Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein and Ben Affleck have all been drawn into the same narrative since Lopez finalised her divorce from Affleck in January. Lopez started shooting the raunchy romantic comedy Office Romance around three months later with Goldstein as her co‑star. On‑set flirting between the pair quickly fuelled talk of a rebound relationship, but people close to the production are now painting a cooler, more strategic picture of Lopez's thinking.

[DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE]

INSIDE JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BRETT GOLDSTEIN'S OFF-SCREEN CONNECTIONhttps://t.co/NSRp7Og0se — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) April 22, 2026

Jennifer Lopez And Brett Goldstein: A Rebound With Limits

According to In Touch, Goldstein remains 'extremely sweet' on Lopez after their time together filming Office Romance. The unnamed insider insists that, at least from Goldstein's side, there were real feelings. Lopez, they say, did not see it quite that way.

Jennifer Lopez Sees Romance With Co-Star as a ‘Rebound’ — Source https://t.co/rHOIClzxLK

Just JLo — Fan JLo (@debrajlo) April 21, 2026

'She had fun with him, there's no denying that, and she still thinks he's a genuinely lovely guy, but it was never going to turn into anything serious for her,' the source is quoted as saying. 'Right from the start, she saw him as a rebound.' That line matters because it suggests Lopez had ring‑fenced the relationship in her own mind before it ever had a chance to evolve.

The same source claims Goldstein 'would've liked it to go further,' but argues that Lopez was already weighing him against a mental checklist sharpened by years in the glare of celebrity culture.

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Rebound’ Romance With Brett Goldstein Was ‘Never Going to Turn Into Anything Serious’ (Exclusive) https://t.co/yzl7PCkDb9 pic.twitter.com/EegDzGukVm — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) April 20, 2026

'No doubt he would've liked it to go further, but he just doesn't tick all the boxes for her,' the insider continues. 'She is someone who has a very clear vision for her life, she knows what it takes for a man to hold her interest long term, and she doesn't want to set anyone up for failure.'

None of these claims has been confirmed by Lopez, Goldstein or their representatives.

Why Ben Affleck Shadows Jennifer Lopez And Brett Goldstein

Lopez wants her next boyfriend to match her former husband 'on every level, from star quality to bank balance,' which turns a rumoured romance into a status test and, frankly, makes Goldstein sound as though he never really had a chance.

The 'spectral' presence of her ex-husband reportedly looms large, with Lopez allegedly weighing potential suitors against Affleck's 'star quality' and financial portfolio.

According to data from Celebrity Net Worth, Affleck's fortune dwarfs Goldstein's by nearly $300 million. While it remains unproven if bank balances truly dictate Lopez's romantic choices, the narrative of the 'A-list status test' has become the driving force behind the story. Critics argue this paints a 'neat but nasty' picture of the star, framing her as a woman who treats dating like a corporate merger.

A lopsided emotional picture cast Goldstein as the adoring suitor who mistook a rebound for a long-term future. Sources claim he 'would've liked it to go further', but Lopez was unwilling to set him up for a 'failure' she saw coming.

This characterisation of Goldstein as 'genuinely lovely' but 'not enough' highlights the brutal hierarchy of celebrity culture. In the eyes of the Lopez camp—at least according to the gossip mill—being a critically acclaimed actor and writer on a hit show like Ted Lasso still doesn't provide enough 'momentum' to maintain the interest of a global brand like JLo.

What's Next For JLo's Search For The One?

Jennifer Lopez has long been the subject of intense scrutiny regarding her 'search for stability'. Following the collapse of 'Bennifer 2.0', the pressure to find a successor who can withstand the paparazzi's glare is immense.

Representatives for both Lopez and Goldstein have yet to provide an on-the-record comment regarding the status of their relationship. Until they do, the story remains a tantalising glimpse into the perceived 'calculation' of Hollywood romances, where the distance between a 'rebound' and a 'partner' is measured in tabloid rankings and net worth.