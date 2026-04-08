Christopher Abbott is suddenly drawing widespread attention after news broke that Aubrey Plaza is expecting her first child at 41 — with Abbott as her partner.

The pregnancy, confirmed by multiple publications, marks a rare public moment for a couple that has largely kept their relationship out of view. While Plaza is a recognisable face from film and television, Abbott has built a quieter career, known more for intense performances than headlines.

Early Life And Background

Abbott was born on 10 February 1986, in Greenwich, Connecticut, and grew up between there and Stamford in a working-class neighbourhood. He comes from a mixed background, with Italian roots on his mother's side and Caribbean heritage through his father.

Before acting full-time, he attended Norwalk Community College and worked at a video store. He later trained at HB Studio in New York, where he began performing in Off-Broadway productions. Those early theatre roles helped shape his reputation as a serious, craft-focused actor.

A Steady Career In Indie Films And Television

Abbott's breakout role came on Girls, where he played Charlie Dattolo, a character that evolved from a soft-spoken boyfriend into something darker over time. From there, he moved between television and independent films, often choosing roles that leaned into psychological or emotionally demanding material.

He earned wider recognition for projects like Catch-22, where he played the lead role of John Yossarian, and films such as James White and Possessor. His work tends to sit outside mainstream blockbusters, with a focus on character-driven stories that premiere at festivals like Sundance or TIFF.

In recent years, he's also taken on bigger projects, including roles in Poor Things and the upcoming adaptation of East of Eden, signalling a steady rise without a major shift in his low-profile approach.

His Connection To Aubrey Plaza

Abbott and Plaza first worked together on Black Bear, a psychological drama that premiered at Sundance and earned strong reviews. Their on-screen dynamic stood out, and they later reunited for an Off-Broadway revival of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea in 2023.

That production, staged at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, relied heavily on the chemistry between the two actors. Reviews highlighted how far both were willing to push emotionally, and the show extended its run after strong demand.

At the time, their relationship appeared strictly professional. There was no public confirmation of a romance, even as speculation occasionally surfaced due to their repeated collaborations.

A Private Relationship Becomes Public

That changed recently, when it was reported that Plaza is pregnant with Abbott's child, with the baby expected later this year. The news came as a surprise, largely because the two had never publicly defined their relationship.

Reports describe the pregnancy as unexpected but welcome, with the couple choosing to keep details — including how long they've been together — private. They were spotted together earlier this year, including during Paris Fashion Week, but have otherwise avoided public attention.

The timing also adds context. The news comes just over a year after the death of Plaza's husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, in 2025. While Plaza had separated from him prior to his death, the past year has been described as emotionally complex.

Meanwhile, for Abbott's romantic past, it seems like the actor prefers to lead a private life. Other than his relationship with actress Olivia Cooke, whom he dated for a year after meeting on the set of the indie film Katie Says Goodbye, not much is known about his dating life.