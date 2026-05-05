Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed their third child, a baby boy, in a private family announcement shared by Madden on Instagram. The news marks another milestone for the couple, whose relationship has remained largely out of the public spotlight despite their global fame.

The baby, widely reported to be named Nautas Madden, is the latest addition to their quietly expanding family. While the announcement attracted immediate attention across entertainment media, Diaz and Madden continue to emphasise privacy, offering only limited details about their children and family life.

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Who Is Benji Madden?

Benji Madden is an American musician and songwriter best known as the guitarist for the rock band Good Charlotte, which he co-founded with twin brother Joel Madden. The group rose to global fame in the early 2000s during the pop-punk era. Beyond his music career, he is widely recognised for his marriage to Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz.

The couple married in 2015 after a short engagement, marking the beginning of a relationship that has since remained largely private despite their high-profile status. In recent years, Madden has stepped back from constant public appearances, focusing instead on family life and a more low-key personal lifestyle.

Marriage and Parenting Away from the Spotlight

Diaz and Madden's marriage has been defined by privacy, stability and a deliberate distance from Hollywood's constant spotlight. The couple rarely appear together at public events and have chosen not to regularly share personal moments on social media.

Diaz, once one of Hollywood's most recognisable leading actresses, gradually stepped away from acting to prioritise her wellbeing and family life. Madden, while still connected to the music industry, has also adopted a quieter public presence. Together, they have built a home life centred on family, with both consistently choosing discretion over publicity.

The couple are parents to three children. Their first child, daughter Raddix Madden, was born in 2019. In 2024, they welcomed their second child, a son named Cardinal Madden. Their third child, born in 2026, expands their family further. Despite their global fame, Diaz and Madden have been consistent in their decision to keep their children's lives private, sharing minimal details publicly and avoiding the release of photographs that reveal their identities.

The Arrival Of Baby No. 3

The couple's third child, a baby boy, was announced by Benji Madden through an Instagram post that confirmed the family's newest addition in a simple and understated way. Reports indicate the child has been named Nautas Madden.

The announcement followed the couple's established approach of sharing major life updates directly with the public while maintaining strict privacy around their personal lives. The post quickly attracted widespread attention across entertainment media, reflecting the enduring public interest in the couple's family milestones.

Growing Family And Public Interest

As reported by STV News, the couple's announcement confirmed no further detail, in line with their consistent commitment to privacy and family protection. Interest in Diaz and Madden remains strong as their family expands, particularly given Diaz's long-standing status as a major Hollywood star and her selective return to film work in recent years. While the couple remain firmly private, each new family development continues to generate significant media coverage, highlighting ongoing fascination with their life beyond the spotlight and their approach to balancing fame with family.