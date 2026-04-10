Actress and Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen, who is best known for her role as the Scarlet Witch, has sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted and photographed with her husband, musician Robbie Arnett, in Los Angeles.

Fans have noticed a 'bump' on the 37-year-old's loose-fitting blue button-up shirt and have since speculated that the couple is officially starting a family with their first child since they tied the knot in 2021. Here are the details you need to know.

Elizabeth Olsen's Pregnancy Rumour

The 37-year-old actress sparked the pregnancy rumour after DeuxMoi World posted photos of her recent outing in LA with her husband, Arnett. The couple has been spotted having an afternoon stroll in the city. In the photographs, the 37-year-old actress opted for a relaxed, casual aesthetic, pairing an oversized blue button-down shirt with wide-leg trousers and a cap.

Elizabeth Olsen and husband Robbie Arnett in LA 📸@backgrid_usa pic.twitter.com/dwsV9BCxA6 — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) April 9, 2026

In one of the photos, Olsen was photographed on her side, and as reported by the Times of India, the appearance of an apparent baby bump has prompted significant buzz and chatter among fans on social media. While many supporters have rushed to offer congratulations, others remain cautious, noting that the actress often favours loose-fitting, comfortable silhouettes for her private time.

The rumour also comes a day after fellow Marvel star, Aubrey Plaza, also announced her pregnancy. The actress is reportedly expecting her first child with partner Chris Abbott.

Actress Opens Up About Starting a Family

Although Olsen kept her marriage under wraps, the actress previously opened up about starting a family and her views on parenthood. She admitted the difficulty of planning a family on top of balancing her demanding career in Hollywood, particularly with Marvel and other film roles.

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In an interview with The Times in 2023, she touched upon the prospect of raising children in the public eye. Discussing whether she would allow her future child to follow in her footsteps, or those of her famous sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley, she was firm in her stance.

'Hard no', she said with a laugh when asked about children acting before they turn 18. 'My sisters are unique, so it is not a reflection on them when I say no. I think it is a reflection more on culture today. Being younger today is already so complicated.'

Elizabeth and Robbie's Relationship

The couple's relationship has been defined by its low-key nature. Olsen's husband, Arnet, 34, is a member of the indie-pop band Milo Greene. Reports say that they first met while on holiday in Mexico in early 2017 and made their public debut as a couple at a pre-Emmys party later that year.

In a surprising revelation during her interview on SiriusXM's 'The Jess Cagle Show,' Olsen admitted that they had eloped before the pandemic began, 'We eloped and then we had a wedding at another time and it was before Covid,' she shared. The couple has since collaborated on professional projects, including the children's book series Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective.

To date, no official representative for Olsen has confirmed the news, and the couple has historically remained incredibly private regarding their married life, but if the speculation holds any truth, it would mark the first child for both Olsen and Arnett, adding a significant milestone to their relationship.