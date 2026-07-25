India's political landscape witnessed a rare shift unlike anything the world's largest democracy witnessed in recent history. The country's education minister submitted his resignation on 25 July. The Union Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, submitted his letter directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thousands of students had been marching for weeks. The minister's exit marked a concrete political victory for an unaffiliated youth movement inside one of the world's most tightly managed democracies.

The resignation did not come quietly. In a statement explaining his decision, Pradhan framed it as a protective act rather than an admission of failure. 'Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, so that anti-national forces do not take advantage of this situation ... I have sent my resignation letter to the Prime Minister,' he said.

Pradhan has been regarded as a trusted lieutenant and key aide to Modi since 2014, known for executing major government initiatives like the PM Ujjwala Yojana. Before taking over the Education Ministry in 2021, he was the country's longest-running Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas. Pradhan has held a high seat at the parliament even when he lost elections in the past, making him a cornerstone of the Modi administration's core team.

What Drove Students Into the Streets

At the centre of the unrest were alleged paper leaks in some of India's most competitive and consequential entrance examinations. These exams, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which determines medical school admissions for millions of Indian students annually, carry enormous stakes in a country where a single test score can define a young person's professional trajectory for life.

The Cockroach Janta Party Demands Update:



1. Dharmedra Pradhan must resign ✅

2. 1 crore to the families of all students who died by suicide - PENDING

3. No action against any of the student protesters - PENDING



: CJP Chief — Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 25, 2026

The protests were led in significant part by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led movement started by Abhijeet Dipke that had been building momentum on social media before spilling into the streets. The CJP's name, deliberately provocative, was chosen to signal resilience and persistence. By mid-July 2026, the movement had grown well beyond its organised core. Thousands converged on central New Delhi and at Jantar Mantar, the Indian capital's designated protest ground, alongside demonstrations in cities across the country.

The scale of the mobilisation was striking precisely because so much of it was uncoordinated. Protest chants circulated on social media. Students who had no affiliation with any political organisation joined marches spontaneously. Before the minister's resignation, protestors relentlessly demanded the resignation of Pradhan and demanded the government's accountability to the exam paper leaks.

'This is democracy. He has resigned... Remember, do not mess with cockroaches,' CJP founder Dipke told supporters at Jantar Mantar protest site in India's capital.

Violence, Force, and the Government's Response

The government's initial response to the protests was not conciliation. On 20 July 2026, five days before Pradhan's resignation, police in New Delhi deployed tear gas and batons against demonstrators. Multiple videos from the protest site have gone viral on social media, including Instagram and X, drawing global criticism against the police brutality.

The use of force did not disperse the movement. If anything, the images of students being beaten and tear-gassed circulated widely online and appeared to accelerate the influx of unaffiliated participants joining the marches. The protests had, by the final week of July, become the most significant youth-driven challenge to Prime Minister Modi's government since he first came to power in 2014.

Opposition Pressure and the Political Dimension of Pradhan's Exit

India's main opposition party, the Indian National Congress (INC), had been demanding Pradhan's resignation for weeks, citing the NEET examination paper leak as evidence of governmental negligence. Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party and a prominent opposition figure, addressed the student protesters directly and called on Modi to acknowledge government failures.

'They are our future. They are not terrorists,' Gandhi said. Gandhi also demanded that Modi to personally apologise to students affected by the examination irregularities, which had resulted in at least 12 aspirant suicides across the country.

The confluence of street pressure and parliamentary opposition created a compound political problem for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Modi's ruling party. The BJP has historically maintained strong support among aspirational young voters, particularly in northern India, where the competitive examination culture is most intense. A youth-led revolt over the integrity of those very exams struck at a demographic the party could not afford to alienate.

धर्मेंद्र प्रधान का इस्तीफा हमारे education system को फिर से संवारने की दिशा में बहुत बड़ा कदम है।



शाबाश देश भर के छात्रों, आप सभी पर गर्व है।



सड़कों पर आ कर लोकतंत्र, संविधान और अपने भविष्य की रक्षा में डट कर खड़े होने वाले हर एक युवा, हर छात्र को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



2 मांगें… pic.twitter.com/Uc2cEOCVKA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 25, 2026

A Decade of Declining Education Spending

The Education Minister's resignation addressed the most visible political pressure point, but the underlying grievances extend further than any single minister's tenure. The combined state-level expenditure on education in India declined from 4.6% of total state spending in 2013-14 to 2.5% in 2025-26, a drop across 12 consecutive years.

Students competing for medical and engineering seats are taking examinations administered by institutions that have, by the available evidence, been chronically under-resourced. The alleged paper leaks that triggered the protests are a symptom of that institutional strain. Pradhan was the minister who bore political responsibility for it, but the budgetary trends that shaped the crisis were set in motion years before his tenure at the ministry.

What Pradhan's Exit Means for Student Power in India

The resignation of a sitting cabinet minister in Modi's government in direct response to street protests is not a routine event. Since Modi first took office in May 2014, his government has generally maintained a posture of resilience in the face of public pressure campaigns, most notably during the farmers' protests of 2020-21, which eventually succeeded in forcing a legislative reversal on agricultural reform laws after more than a year of sustained demonstrations. Pradhan's exit follows that pattern: sustained, visible, and economically grounded protest movements have, on two notable occasions now, extracted concrete concessions from an administration not known for yielding to public pressure.

For the students who marched, the arithmetic of the outcome is straightforward. A minister they demanded be removed has been removed. The CJP movement, which began as a social media campaign and grew into a street-level force capable of drawing unaffiliated citizens toward the parliament building, achieved its stated primary objective in a matter of weeks.

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What the government has not done is address the structural questions. No official announcement of a reform to the examination administration system had been confirmed before this article's publication. Modi has not issued an apology to affected students as Gandhi demanded, instead announcing tougher measures against paper leaks, creating fast-track courts, and a new law with stricter punishment for offenders. The Council of Ministers, the cabinet body from which Pradhan formally stepped down, has not announced a successor yet, but potential candidates have been floated, including the recent turncoat MP, Raghav Chadha.

The CJP movement's next steps are not publicly confirmed. Whether the youth coalition that forced Pradhan out will remain organised around systemic demands, examination integrity, education spending, institutional accountability, or whether the energy disperses now that the immediate goal has been met, is a question the movement has not yet answered.

What is established is this: for the first time in the current political era in India, a student-led movement without a single commanding organisation or party structure succeeded in removing a sitting cabinet minister from one of the most consequential portfolios in the government. In a country of 1.4 billion people, where competitive examinations shape the destinies of tens of millions of young people every year, that outcome carries weight well beyond New Delhi.