A former New York police detective who admitted having sex with a woman shortly after arresting her and sending inappropriate messages to crime victims has avoided jail, receiving probation instead under a plea agreement that permanently ends his law enforcement career in New York.

Matthew Lambert, 33, pleaded guilty to three counts of official misconduct and one count of receiving unlawful gratuities, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. A judge sentenced him to two years of probation and ordered him to complete counselling and 100 hours of community service.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg described the behaviour as a serious breach of public trust.

'The defendant's disturbing conduct is unacceptable for a member of law enforcement,' Bragg said.

'In addition to sending extremely inappropriate messages to victims while he was investigating their cases, he abused his power to engage in a sexual encounter with a woman he had arrested just hours earlier.'

Messages Sent During Active Investigations

Lambert joined the NYPD in 2014 and became a detective in 2022. According to prosecutors, concerns first emerged during a missing package investigation in March 2024. The woman who reported the theft began receiving personal messages from Lambert on his NYPD-issued phone while he was assigned to her case.

'Not to be inappropriate, but do people tell you that you look way younger than you are,' one message read.

In another exchange, Lambert wrote, 'Celebration drinks when this is over? If you say no, I'm still gonna work hard on your case. I promise.'

He later admitted he was 'nervous to ask you out'.

The woman eventually blocked his number, prosecutors said.

That same month, Lambert was investigating an assault case when he allegedly sent similar messages to another woman involved in the inquiry.

'You are absolutely beautiful,' he wrote. 'I was shocked when I met you. I mean no disrespect to you and your relationship. I'm saying this in a respectful way. If that's even possible.'

The messages became a key part of prosecutors' argument that Lambert repeatedly used official investigations to pursue personal relationships with women who were relying on police assistance.

Arrest Led To Sexual Encounter

The most serious allegation centred on an arrest Lambert made in May 2024.

Prosecutors said he arrested a woman on a petit larceny charge and then suggested he could secure her release with a desk appearance ticket rather than taking her through the standard booking process.

Read more Andrew Tate Accused of Telling Woman 'I Love R*ping You' as Bombshell Investigation Reveals New Details Andrew Tate Accused of Telling Woman 'I Love R*ping You' as Bombshell Investigation Reveals New Details

During the encounter, Lambert allegedly showed the woman a photograph of his penis before issuing the ticket and leaving the station with her.

'I told you I was going to get you out,' he later told her, according to court documents.

He subsequently texted the woman, 'If you want I could come say hello. Up to you. You tell me if you want me to.'

Prosecutors said Lambert then drove to her home, where the pair had s** in his vehicle. Afterwards, he allegedly sent another message that read, 'You're so cool. Thanks for hanging out.'

Career Ends With Plea Agreement

Lambert resigned from the NYPD in 2025 as the criminal case moved through the courts.

Although he avoided a custodial sentence, the consequences extend beyond probation. Under the terms of the plea agreement, he is permanently barred from seeking recertification as a police officer anywhere in New York State.