Buckingham Palace confirmed last week that Sir Clive Alderton, the most senior aide to King Charles, will step down next year after two decades of service. Royal commentators suggest the departure of the senior palace gatekeeper marks a turning point in the relationship between the monarch and Prince Harry.

The news came after a period of tension between the Sussexes and the royal establishment. For context, Alderton has worked for Charles and Queen Camilla for twenty years. Speaking on The Royalist podcast, former royal correspondent Valentine Low and royal expert Tom Sykes discussed the aide's role in the friction. Low noted that the 41-year-old Duke of Sussex views Alderton as a key figure responsible for driving a wedge between him and his father.

Read more William, Kate 'Betrayed and Possibly Even Humiliated' After King Charles' Meeting With Harry, Meghan, Expert Claims William, Kate 'Betrayed and Possibly Even Humiliated' After King Charles' Meeting With Harry, Meghan, Expert Claims

King Charles Senior Palace Gatekeeper To Resign

During the podcast, Low explained that Harry was highly critical of Alderton in his memoir, Spare. 'One of the things about Spare is he doesn't actually name his enemies, but the intelligent or the well-informed reader knows who they are,' Low said. The reporter added that Harry used the labels of the bee, the fly, and the wasp to describe important private secretaries.

'Clive in that was the wasp,' Low stated. He noted that Harry described the courtier as charming on the surface, 'but, you know, if you cross him, if you push back, in Harry's view, you'd learn about it.' Low, a journalist for The Times, admitted it is not strategically wise to get on the wrong side of the 59-year-old aide. 'Speaking as someone who, you know, he hasn't always treasured everything I've written about him,' Low added. 'And I think he, should we say, remembers that to this day.'

Prince Harry and the Palace Fiefdoms Clashed

When Sykes asked what went so wrong between the Duke and the courtier, the answer pointed to competing priorities. Low explained that Alderton represented the interests of the 77-year-old King and the broader palace machinery, a mandate that did not align with Harry and Meghan, who left their working royal roles and moved to California in 2020.

'There was a certain amount of antipathy, I mean neither Meghan nor Harry liked Clive,' Low said, explaining that they did not trust him. 'Because what you have to remember about these palaces, it's all separate fiefdoms, isn't it? And sub-fiefdoms. And so Harry's was a sub-fiefdom.' The dynamic between these offices is often discussed by royal watchers.

Security Dispute Discussed by Top Royal Commentators

Sykes noted that people close to Harry currently blame Alderton for blocking the Duke from receiving taxpayer-funded security. Alderton sits on the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, the body responsible for such protection decisions.

According to Sykes, this dispute nearly derailed Harry's trip to the United Kingdom in July. During that visit, Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet met the King and Camilla at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire (marking the first time the monarch had seen his grandchildren in person in more than four years).

Yet, attributing all of this complicated family stuff to one aide might be an overstatement. Sykes suggested that blaming Alderton for everything is a bit absurd. Low agreed, particularly regarding the security decisions, noting that while private secretaries have input, they do not make the final call.

'Obviously, their voice is listened to, but in the end, I don't think it'll affect it,' Low concluded. The Sussexes' office and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.