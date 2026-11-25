California-based defence contractor Hadrian Automation secured military manufacturing deals worth up to $980 million following an investment by 1789 Capital, where Donald Trump Jr. is a partner, drawing scrutiny from congressional Democrats over potential conflicts of interest.

According to ProPublica, the manufacturer is also reportedly being considered for a Pentagon loan of $15 billion, a figure disputed by the department. If approved at that amount, it could rank among the largest government loans in US history.

Hadrian's Military Contracts and Investment

As per Law Commentary, in March 2026, months after 1789 Capital's initial investment was announced, Hadrian unveiled a deal backed by a US Navy commitment of up to $900 million to manufacture submarine components. The US Army also awarded Hadrian a manufacturing contract valued at up to $80 million.

Hadrian combines artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced manufacturing technologies to automate factory processes and produce precision components for the defence and aerospace industries. The company has attracted more than $1 billion in funding, including investment from 1789 Capital, where Trump Jr. is a partner. The exact size of 1789 Capital's stake remains undisclosed, although a spokesperson for the firm confirmed that it holds a 'minority stake' in the company.

Pentagon Describes Negotiations as Being in Early Stages

The Pentagon's proposed deal would depend on Hadrian Automation and other defence firms to 'expand production of munitions, drones and other equipment.' According to Pentagon documents cited by ProPublica, some defence officials have raised concerns about the company's 'ability to expand and hire fast enough.'

The Pentagon also stressed that 'outside affiliations, investors, or political connections play absolutely no role in the Department's funding decisions.' It described the negotiations as being in the 'early stages', while an administration official also characterised the deal as 'extremely early stage'.

House Democrats Expand Probe Into Trump Jr.'s Business Ties

With Democrats set to take control of both chambers of Congress in January, House Democrats investigating Donald Trump Jr.'s business dealings have requested records from four companies linked to 1789 Capital. The companies named in the requests are prediction market platform Polymarket, vaping company Juul Labs, online firearms retailer GrabAGun and manufacturing firm Hadrian Automation.

Jamie Raskin, a Democratic congressman from Maryland and ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, is examining whether the four companies have 'benefited, or stand to benefit' from Trump administration contracts, regulatory decisions or proposed rule changes.

Raskin's office said in a press release, 'Before Trump Jr. joined 1789 Capital, the struggling firm managed roughly $150 million in investment capital and had a record of flopped investments. Today, it manages more than $3 billion, and its main investment fund generated a roughly 200% return as of June 30, 2026, ten times the average for peer venture capital firms founded in 2023.'

Trump Jr. and 1789 Capital Push Back Against House Democrats' Probe

At an Axios event last week, 1789 Capital President Omeed Malik and Donald Trump Jr. pushed back against allegations of wrongdoing. Trump Jr.'s lawyer also said his client had no direct involvement in Hadrian being considered for a Pentagon contract.

Meanwhile, Bill Burck, an attorney representing 1789 Capital, defended the firm's operations and dismissed the allegations in a statement. 'We responded to Congressman Raskin back in September, outlining the many flaws in his understanding of how 1789 has operated and several basic factual errors,' Burck said. 'These are personal attacks untethered to actual evidence.'