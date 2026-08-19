Jeff Bezos has built a fortune large enough to buy almost anything money can offer. But membership of one of Miami's most exclusive private clubs is proving harder to secure.

The Amazon founder and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, have bought three homes on Indian Creek Island for a combined $234 million, according to public records cited by The Wall Street Journal. The island is widely known as the Billionaire Bunker.

Yet owning a property there does not automatically provide membership of Indian Creek Country Club, a century-old exclusive club for the ultra-rich. That distinction has left Bezos waiting for approval from a club whose membership process is controlled by existing members.

A Guest, Not Yet a Member

Bezos and Sánchez Bezos attended the club's annual dock party in February as special guests. The event offered the couple a chance to meet members and experience the club. According to multiple reports citing inside sources, Bezos was hoping the visit would improve his prospects of getting a membership.

The setting is designed for an exceptionally wealthy clientele. The club has a private golf course, a Mediterranean-style clubhouse, and a swimming pool overlooking Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline. But an invitation to an event does not guarantee an invitation to join.

The Membership Isn't About the Money Alone

Indian Creek Country Club was founded in 1929 and has about 350 members. According to information cited by LuxuryLaunches, applicants need support from seven existing members. Two must serve as sponsors, while five others must provide letters of recommendation.

Prospective members are also expected to attend social gatherings, meet existing members, and spend time at the club. The application then goes before a six-person membership committee. If it progresses, the candidate is sent to the club's 15-member board for a final vote. The structure gives existing members significant influence over who enters the club.

Even Famous Names Have Faced the Process

The club has admitted several prominent figures. Retired American football star Tom Brady and Jersey Mike's founder Peter Cancro became members without significant difficulty.

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon also eventually joined. However, another member had organised an effort to block his admission. Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Aaron Rollins reportedly spent four years trying to become a member without success, according to LuxuryLaunches. The examples show that the process is not simply about whether an applicant can afford the buy-in fee.

A Million-Dollar Price Tag

Membership itself comes with a substantial financial commitment. The club reportedly charges an initiation fee approaching $1 million, with annual dues of about $44,000. For Bezos, those costs are small compared with his reported fortune of $267.4 billion.

Yet the financial barrier is only one part of the equation. The membership process also depends on recommendations, committee approval, and a board vote. That makes the club different from a luxury property that can simply be purchased.

Why Billionaires Want Indian Creek

Indian Creek's appeal extends beyond the country club. The island covers roughly 300 acres and has only about 30 residences. It has a single bridge to the mainland, as well as its own village council, police force, and marine patrol. Privacy and security are major attractions for wealthy homeowners.

Read more You'll Never Walk Alone to Next-Day Delivery? Liverpool Supporters Revolt Over Bezos Money You'll Never Walk Alone to Next-Day Delivery? Liverpool Supporters Revolt Over Bezos Money

Miami luxury real estate executive Matias Alem and Christina West Alem of BRG International have identified those factors as important reasons wealthy buyers choose the island. Alem told The People that security covers both land and water. The island reportedly uses radar, thermal cameras, and other surveillance technology. Bezos is not the only billionaire to invest there.

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife reportedly bought a property on the island for $170 million in March. Other high-profile residents have included Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, musician David Guetta and Tom Brady.

Wealth Gets You to the Island. It Does Not Get You a Vote

Bezos has already secured what many wealthy buyers would regard as the ultimate prize: a home in one of America's most-guarded and exclusive residential communities. His three properties reportedly cost $234 million. But the country club operates by different rules.

Membership is not automatically attached to home ownership. People who do not live on Indian Creek can also become members. The club therefore retains control over its membership regardless of how much an applicant has spent on the island. That may be the clearest lesson from Bezos's situation.

His fortune can buy the properties. It can secure privacy. It can provide access to places most people will never see. But at Indian Creek Country Club, the final decision belongs to the people already inside. For one of the world's richest men, that may be the one luxury money still cannot guarantee.