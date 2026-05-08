This year, in honor of Mother's Day, Jennifer Hudson received an early surprise on stage from her son last Thursday, May 7.

The singer and actress was in the middle of her programme when producers told her they had something special prepared backstage. Seconds later, her 16-year-old son walked out carrying a cake decorated with flowers, immediately leaving Hudson speechless.

'David!' she shouted before getting up from her chair and hugging him tightly as the audience cheered.

The emotional moment only became more touching when a member of staff handed David a bouquet for his mum. Hudson was already wiping away tears while trying to process the surprise.

'Y'all, this is my baby. Y'all got me again,' she said emotionally.

Jennifer Hudson reveals why the cake meant so much to her

David explained that the cake was not random, but actually part of a long-standing family tradition.

'This is your mom's special recipe, so I made it for Mother's Day. I know it's special for you,' he told her.

Hudson immediately became emotional again while thanking her son and hugging him for a second time.

She later explained to the audience that the pound cake recipe originally came from her mother and had become something deeply personal for the family over the years.

'My mother always made this pound cake. And our family tradition, so for Mother's Day, birthdays, all special occasions. He always makes it for me,' Hudson shared.

The actress also admitted she had no idea her son was planning the surprise.

'He said he was coming here today, and I'm like, "David ain't got here." And then to hear you come out here, you done baked the cake,' she said.

Jennifer Hudson says motherhood feels different now her son is older

Read more Victoria Beckham 'Heartbroken' As Son Brooklyn 'Blanks' Her Ahead Of 52nd Birthday: Report Victoria Beckham 'Heartbroken' As Son Brooklyn 'Blanks' Her Ahead Of 52nd Birthday: Report

Over the past year, Hudson has spoken openly about how quickly her son has grown up.

During an interview with People, as shared by TV Insider, she joked that people sometimes mistake him for an adult.

'People are like, "Who that man Jennifer with?" And I'm like, "Y'all, that's my son."'

She also revealed that David is interested in basketball and music and is now in his junior year of high school.

In another interview with Real Simple, Hudson explained that even simple moments together now mean more to her than ever.

'A little walk in the morning with my son to Starbucks. It helps me gather myself by finding even little moments, because everything is in little small windows,' she said.

The actress also admitted that motherhood feels very different now that her son is older and becoming more independent.

'It used to be I'd hold your hand and take you to the park. Now it's like, how do I mother you? Figuring that out. And how do we exist in this new space?'